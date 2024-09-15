Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

3 men in court for trying to steal US$190,000

by Staff reporter
43 secs ago | Views
Three men from Bulawayo have found themselves in legal trouble after allegedly attempting to gain unauthorized control over a bank account belonging to the security company Real Star. The accused - Gladstone Mthulisi (39), Dalumuzi Moyo (47), and Manase Manjovha (40) - appeared before Harare Magistrate Patricia Kamwanda facing charges of attempted fraud and hacking.

The trio was remanded in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing on Tuesday. According to the State, represented by Zebediah Bofu, the bank account in question held a substantial amount of US$190,000.

The prosecution alleges that the three men hacked into Real Star’s mobile banking credentials on September 2 and subsequently sought to replace the SIM card associated with Ecocash at Econet Wireless Zimbabwe. Their plan was reportedly to gain access to the funds via the compromised account.

On September 12, the accused reportedly approached an Econet agent, Taurai Mushamba, with a request to replace the SIM card linked to the complainant's Econet line. Mushamba grew suspicious of the request and promptly alerted both the complainant and the police.

The quick actions of Mushamba led to the arrest of Mthulisi, Moyo, and Manjovha in Norton. During the investigation, an alleged fraudulent identity card used in the attempted scam was recovered from the Econet agent.

The State further alleges that the accused intended to transfer money from the complainant's Nedbank account, further escalating the gravity of the charges against them.

As the case unfolds, the three men remain in custody awaiting further legal proceedings.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Chamisa unveils his plan

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe lacks political will, financing to implement SDGs

4 mins ago | 0 Views

'Zimbabwe police and Zanu-PF lead in rights violations'

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Mbudzi Interchange delays due to Sadc Summit preparations

8 mins ago | 1 Views

Warrant issued for Chatunga Mugabe after court absence

10 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe deploys gold mobilisation taskforce

13 mins ago | 8 Views

Miner sentenced to life for brutal bar attack

16 mins ago | 24 Views

Gwanda Magistrates' Court requires US$3.84 million funding boost

17 mins ago | 4 Views

Bulawayo and South Africa's KZN Province strengthen ties

19 mins ago | 14 Views

Harare's Mbudzi Interchange partially opens to traffic

21 mins ago | 13 Views

Crashed helicopter was meant to transport Mnangagwa

23 mins ago | 56 Views

Marvelous Nakamba feels good

25 mins ago | 19 Views

40% of South Africa critical skill permits issued to Zimbabweans

11 hrs ago | 1569 Views

Zimbabwean cricketer arrested on charges of attempted murder

14 hrs ago | 913 Views

20 of the 31 US Abrams tanks supplied to Kiev have been destroyed

14 hrs ago | 524 Views

Scottland's match referee beaten up

15 hrs ago | 596 Views

Masvingo-Glen Norah Loop Road opened to traffic

15 hrs ago | 685 Views

Tshabangu has not fired Welshman Ncube and others

15 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Zimbabwe football back on Supersport

16 hrs ago | 1702 Views

National Railways of Zimbabwe workshop in Bulawayo gutted by fire

16 hrs ago | 323 Views

Dexter Nduna did not graduate from UZ, but attended ceremony in gown

16 hrs ago | 850 Views

Only 8 guns surrendered under firearms amnesty

16 hrs ago | 193 Views

Passengers escape death as CAG bus burns to ashes

16 hrs ago | 469 Views

Security guard robs bank he was guarding, makes off with US$130,000

17 hrs ago | 410 Views

Chinese national faces deportation from Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 393 Views

Zimbabwean exporters granted duty-free access to UK markets

17 hrs ago | 260 Views

Google is deleting Gmail accounts

20 hrs ago | 814 Views

Zulu Lithium operations set for restart

22 hrs ago | 297 Views

Zanu-PF in Mnangagwa bootlicking frenzy

23 hrs ago | 965 Views

Harare man up for US$42,000 theft

23 hrs ago | 419 Views

Ghost wards attributed to Hwange poor performance

23 hrs ago | 294 Views

Bulawayo schools to apply for loans

23 hrs ago | 218 Views

Funding Shortages leave 'Mthuli' road unmarked

23 hrs ago | 416 Views

SA gives Zimbabwean immigrants lifeline

23 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Tragic morgue mix-up: Family buries stranger in Mangwe district

23 hrs ago | 350 Views

Granny 'cattle rustler' denied bail

23 hrs ago | 353 Views

Rugby returns to Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 178 Views

National youth housing scheme launched

23 hrs ago | 101 Views

Dembare beats Orapa

23 hrs ago | 168 Views

The Grand Tour Finale puts Zimbabwe tourism on the global map

23 hrs ago | 297 Views

CAAZ probes Air Force helicopter incident

23 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zimra Loses over US$600,000 in fake vehicle import rebate fraud

23 hrs ago | 274 Views

CIA plot to kill Venezuela's Maduro foiled

15 Sep 2024 at 20:34hrs | 825 Views

Student activists arrested during Harare meeting

15 Sep 2024 at 20:03hrs | 719 Views

Highlanders fail to deliver promised birthday gift to Mnangagwa

15 Sep 2024 at 19:58hrs | 2675 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe plane crashes

15 Sep 2024 at 19:53hrs | 7520 Views

CAPS United stage remarkable comeback to stun Highlanders

15 Sep 2024 at 19:49hrs | 521 Views

Zulu Reed dance marks 40 years of purity

15 Sep 2024 at 16:23hrs | 681 Views

Zimbabwe police detective accused of terrorizing miners

15 Sep 2024 at 16:19hrs | 743 Views