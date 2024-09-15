3 men in court for trying to steal US$190,000

News / National

by Staff reporter

Three men from Bulawayo have found themselves in legal trouble after allegedly attempting to gain unauthorized control over a bank account belonging to the security company Real Star. The accused - Gladstone Mthulisi (39), Dalumuzi Moyo (47), and Manase Manjovha (40) - appeared before Harare Magistrate Patricia Kamwanda facing charges of attempted fraud and hacking.The trio was remanded in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing on Tuesday. According to the State, represented by Zebediah Bofu, the bank account in question held a substantial amount of US$190,000.The prosecution alleges that the three men hacked into Real Star’s mobile banking credentials on September 2 and subsequently sought to replace the SIM card associated with Ecocash at Econet Wireless Zimbabwe. Their plan was reportedly to gain access to the funds via the compromised account.On September 12, the accused reportedly approached an Econet agent, Taurai Mushamba, with a request to replace the SIM card linked to the complainant's Econet line. Mushamba grew suspicious of the request and promptly alerted both the complainant and the police.The quick actions of Mushamba led to the arrest of Mthulisi, Moyo, and Manjovha in Norton. During the investigation, an alleged fraudulent identity card used in the attempted scam was recovered from the Econet agent.The State further alleges that the accused intended to transfer money from the complainant's Nedbank account, further escalating the gravity of the charges against them.As the case unfolds, the three men remain in custody awaiting further legal proceedings.