Zimbabwe gains support for 2027 UN Security Council bid

by Staff reporter
13 secs ago
Foreign Affairs Minister Frederick Shava has announced that Zimbabwe's bid for a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) seat in 2027 has received backing from both the African Union (AU) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

In a recent statement, Shava revealed that all 16 SADC member states have pledged their support for Zimbabwe's candidature. This backing is crucial for Zimbabwe's bid to secure one of the two African seats on the UNSC for the 2027-2028 term.

Zimbabwe's ambition to join the UNSC was officially seconded at the 37th Ordinary Session of the AU Heads of State and Government. Shava expressed confidence in Zimbabwe's chances, highlighting the strong regional and continental support.

"We are campaigning for Zimbabwe to be a member of the UN Security Council for the 2027-2028 term, and we have secured substantial preliminary support from SADC," Shava told journalists following his keynote address at the ‘delayed’ American Independence Day celebrations.

He confirmed that SADC countries will vote in favor of Zimbabwe, with all 16 nations committed to supporting the country's bid. Additionally, Shava noted that the AU, consisting of 54 member states, has also endorsed Zimbabwe's position.

The AU has been advocating for a permanent seat for Africa on the UNSC, alongside its current two non-permanent seats. The discussions around this proposal continue, with growing support for expanding Africa's representation on the global peace and security board.

Somalia is set to occupy one of Africa's non-permanent UNSC seats starting January 1, 2025. If Zimbabwe secures the regional and continental support as anticipated, it will mark the country's third term on the UNSC, following its previous tenures in 1983-1984 and 1991-1992.

Shava noted that the election of UNSC members from regional blocs is typically a formality once candidates are agreed upon, underscoring the significance of the support Zimbabwe has garnered so far.

Source - newzimbabwe

