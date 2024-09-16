'Zimbabwe is the most beautiful place,' says Grand Tour team

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Grand Tour team, including renowned host Jeremy Clarkson, has praised Zimbabwe as "arguably the most beautiful place we have ever been to." Clarkson and his team recently explored various parts of Zimbabwe, and their enthusiasm for the country's landscapes has left a lasting impression.In a glowing review, Clarkson described Zimbabwe as "spectacular," noting the diverse and dramatic changes in scenery the country offers. "Zimbabwe is a place where every view changes completely," Clarkson said. "One moment you could be in a setting that resembles Sri Lanka, and the next, you feel like you've been transported to Ireland."The team's journey through Zimbabwe highlighted its stunning natural beauty and varied landscapes, from lush forests and majestic mountains to vast savannahs and picturesque lakes. Clarkson's comments reflect the team's awe at the country's unique ability to offer such a wide array of stunning vistas within a relatively small geographic area.The Grand Tour's visit to Zimbabwe has brought significant attention to the country's tourism potential, showcasing its breathtaking scenery to an international audience. The show's positive depiction of Zimbabwe is expected to boost interest among travelers looking for new and exciting destinations.As Zimbabwe continues to develop its tourism sector, endorsements from high-profile programs like The Grand Tour are seen as valuable for promoting the country's natural wonders and attracting visitors from around the world.