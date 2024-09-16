Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe is the most beautiful place,' says Grand Tour team

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Grand Tour team, including renowned host Jeremy Clarkson, has praised Zimbabwe as "arguably the most beautiful place we have ever been to." Clarkson and his team recently explored various parts of Zimbabwe, and their enthusiasm for the country's landscapes has left a lasting impression.

In a glowing review, Clarkson described Zimbabwe as "spectacular," noting the diverse and dramatic changes in scenery the country offers. "Zimbabwe is a place where every view changes completely," Clarkson said. "One moment you could be in a setting that resembles Sri Lanka, and the next, you feel like you've been transported to Ireland."


The team's journey through Zimbabwe highlighted its stunning natural beauty and varied landscapes, from lush forests and majestic mountains to vast savannahs and picturesque lakes. Clarkson's comments reflect the team's awe at the country's unique ability to offer such a wide array of stunning vistas within a relatively small geographic area.

The Grand Tour's visit to Zimbabwe has brought significant attention to the country's tourism potential, showcasing its breathtaking scenery to an international audience. The show's positive depiction of Zimbabwe is expected to boost interest among travelers looking for new and exciting destinations.

As Zimbabwe continues to develop its tourism sector, endorsements from high-profile programs like The Grand Tour are seen as valuable for promoting the country's natural wonders and attracting visitors from around the world.




Source - online

Must Read

Zimbabwean diaspora urged to care for parents

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Munhumutapa Day, a strategic counter to the growing Ndebele nationalism?

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwe gains support for 2027 UN Security Council bid

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

World Bank says Zimbabwe needs economic stability to advance debt talks

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

Stepmother failed for killing stepson and staging suicide

4 hrs ago | 534 Views

Zimbabwe aims to maximize gold revenue amid global demand surge

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

3 men in court for trying to steal US$190,000

4 hrs ago | 290 Views

Chamisa unveils his plan

4 hrs ago | 850 Views

Zimbabwe lacks political will, financing to implement SDGs

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Zimbabwe police and Zanu-PF lead in rights violations'

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Mbudzi Interchange delays due to Sadc Summit preparations

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Warrant issued for Chatunga Mugabe after court absence

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zimbabwe deploys gold mobilisation taskforce

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Miner sentenced to life for brutal bar attack

4 hrs ago | 292 Views

Gwanda Magistrates' Court requires US$3.84 million funding boost

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Bulawayo and South Africa's KZN Province strengthen ties

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Harare's Mbudzi Interchange partially opens to traffic

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

Crashed helicopter was meant to transport Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 604 Views

Marvelous Nakamba feels good

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

40% of South Africa critical skill permits issued to Zimbabweans

15 hrs ago | 2764 Views

Zimbabwean cricketer arrested on charges of attempted murder

17 hrs ago | 1065 Views

20 of the 31 US Abrams tanks supplied to Kiev have been destroyed

18 hrs ago | 601 Views

Scottland's match referee beaten up

19 hrs ago | 710 Views

Masvingo-Glen Norah Loop Road opened to traffic

19 hrs ago | 741 Views

Tshabangu has not fired Welshman Ncube and others

19 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Zimbabwe football back on Supersport

19 hrs ago | 2386 Views

National Railways of Zimbabwe workshop in Bulawayo gutted by fire

20 hrs ago | 359 Views

Dexter Nduna did not graduate from UZ, but attended ceremony in gown

20 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Only 8 guns surrendered under firearms amnesty

20 hrs ago | 210 Views

Passengers escape death as CAG bus burns to ashes

20 hrs ago | 537 Views

Security guard robs bank he was guarding, makes off with US$130,000

20 hrs ago | 448 Views

Chinese national faces deportation from Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 458 Views

Zimbabwean exporters granted duty-free access to UK markets

21 hrs ago | 300 Views

Google is deleting Gmail accounts

24 hrs ago | 927 Views

Zulu Lithium operations set for restart

16 Sep 2024 at 08:43hrs | 312 Views

Zanu-PF in Mnangagwa bootlicking frenzy

16 Sep 2024 at 08:18hrs | 1076 Views

Harare man up for US$42,000 theft

16 Sep 2024 at 08:17hrs | 430 Views

Ghost wards attributed to Hwange poor performance

16 Sep 2024 at 08:16hrs | 305 Views

Bulawayo schools to apply for loans

16 Sep 2024 at 08:14hrs | 225 Views

Funding Shortages leave 'Mthuli' road unmarked

16 Sep 2024 at 08:14hrs | 447 Views

SA gives Zimbabwean immigrants lifeline

16 Sep 2024 at 08:13hrs | 1184 Views

Tragic morgue mix-up: Family buries stranger in Mangwe district

16 Sep 2024 at 08:10hrs | 385 Views

Granny 'cattle rustler' denied bail

16 Sep 2024 at 08:08hrs | 381 Views

Rugby returns to Bulawayo

16 Sep 2024 at 07:52hrs | 184 Views

National youth housing scheme launched

16 Sep 2024 at 07:52hrs | 112 Views

Dembare beats Orapa

16 Sep 2024 at 07:50hrs | 172 Views

The Grand Tour Finale puts Zimbabwe tourism on the global map

16 Sep 2024 at 07:47hrs | 374 Views

CAAZ probes Air Force helicopter incident

16 Sep 2024 at 07:45hrs | 322 Views

Zimra Loses over US$600,000 in fake vehicle import rebate fraud

16 Sep 2024 at 07:44hrs | 345 Views