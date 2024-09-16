Drying Zambezi river threatens Zimbabwe and Zambia's energy future

News / National

by Staff reporter

The once-mighty Zambezi River, a lifeline for Zimbabwe and Zambia, has been reduced to a bed of sand and small puddles, signaling a severe crisis for the two nations that heavily rely on Lake Kariba for hydroelectric power generation. This drastic reduction in water levels is a tragic consequence of both climate change and inconsistent rainfall patterns, placing immense strain on an already struggling energy sector.The Zambezi, Africa's fourth-longest river, feeds into Lake Kariba, the world's largest man-made reservoir, which powers hydroelectric stations that supply electricity to millions of people across Zimbabwe and Zambia. As water levels plummet, energy generation has become critically affected, threatening the socio-economic development of both nations.The current state of the river is devastating for communities and industries, which depend on a stable power supply. Frequent power cuts and load-shedding have already become a daily reality in Zimbabwe and Zambia, hampering productivity, disrupting businesses, and impacting ordinary citizens' quality of life. Experts are warning that if the situation is not addressed, the energy crisis could deepen further, leading to severe economic consequences for both countries.One of the key criticisms facing the Zimbabwean government, led by ZANU-PF, is its failure to implement power generation projects inherited from the Rhodesian era. Decades ago, the plans to expand and diversify the country's energy sources were developed, but successive governments have been accused of neglecting long-term infrastructure development, leaving the nation vulnerable to such crises."The drying Zambezi River is not just an environmental disaster; it is a reflection of decades of missed opportunities and poor governance," remarked an energy expert. "Had the government built on the existing power generation plans, we would be better equipped to handle such droughts. Instead, we are now facing the consequences of inaction."Critics argue that the ruling party's mismanagement and failure to invest in alternative energy solutions, such as solar and wind, have worsened the situation. Overdependence on hydroelectric power has left both Zimbabwe and Zambia vulnerable to droughts and changes in the river's flow.For now, the immediate focus is on managing the crisis and mitigating the impact on the energy sector. Authorities in both countries are exploring emergency measures, such as importing power from neighboring countries, though these efforts are hampered by regional energy shortages.The ongoing drought and its effects on the Zambezi River underscore the urgent need for investment in sustainable energy solutions that can withstand environmental fluctuations. As the riverbeds dry up, so do the hopes of millions of citizens who depend on stable electricity to power their homes and fuel their economies.Without decisive action and long-term planning, the drying Zambezi could be a sign of even darker days ahead for Zimbabwe and Zambia.