Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso trio earns Zimbabwe U-20 National team call-up for COSAFA qualifiers

by Staff reporter
56 mins ago | Views
Highlanders FC's rising stars Prince Ndlovu, Mvelo Khoza, and Nigel Banda have earned well-deserved call-ups to the Zimbabwe U-20 national team, ahead of the COSAFA U-20 Qualifiers. The tournament, set to take place in Maputo, Mozambique, from September 24th to October 5th, 2024, is a critical platform for showcasing the country's young football talent.

The trio's selection is a testament to their exceptional performances for Highlanders, also known as Bosso, in Zimbabwe's Premier Soccer League (PSL). Prince Ndlovu, a highly skilled midfielder, has shown immense promise with his vision and ball control, while Mvelo Khoza, a commanding defender, has impressed with his solid defensive abilities. Nigel Banda, the 17-year-old forward made an impressive record of 29 goals in the ZIFA Bulawayo Province league.

Their inclusion in the U-20 squad reflects their potential to make a significant impact on the international stage, and their contributions will be crucial as Zimbabwe seeks to secure qualification for the prestigious tournament. The COSAFA U-20 Championship is a key competition for southern African nations, providing young players with invaluable experience and exposure.

Highlanders FC, one of Zimbabwe's most successful football clubs, expressed pride in their players' achievement. The club's supporters are eager to see Ndlovu, Khoza, and Banda represent the nation and potentially return as champions.

The upcoming qualifiers in Mozambique will see the best young talent from the region compete, with Zimbabwe aiming to assert its dominance and qualify for the next phase. The Bosso trio's call-up is not only a boost for the national team but also a recognition of the club's development efforts in nurturing future football stars.

Fans across Zimbabwe will be watching closely as the young Warriors head to Maputo with hopes of bringing glory to the nation.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Drying Zambezi river threatens Zimbabwe and Zambia's energy future

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Trump points finger at Democrats over latest assassination attempt

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

WATCH: Kingdom Blue faces complaints over unpaid dues

5 hrs ago | 511 Views

Zimbabwean diaspora urged to care for parents

7 hrs ago | 459 Views

Munhumutapa Day, a strategic counter to the growing Ndebele nationalism?

7 hrs ago | 752 Views

'Zimbabwe is the most beautiful place,' says Grand Tour team

7 hrs ago | 394 Views

Zimbabwe gains support for 2027 UN Security Council bid

9 hrs ago | 449 Views

World Bank says Zimbabwe needs economic stability to advance debt talks

9 hrs ago | 294 Views

Stepmother failed for killing stepson and staging suicide

9 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Zimbabwe aims to maximize gold revenue amid global demand surge

9 hrs ago | 121 Views

3 men in court for trying to steal US$190,000

9 hrs ago | 524 Views

Chamisa unveils his plan

9 hrs ago | 2061 Views

Zimbabwe lacks political will, financing to implement SDGs

9 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Zimbabwe police and Zanu-PF lead in rights violations'

9 hrs ago | 210 Views

Mbudzi Interchange delays due to Sadc Summit preparations

9 hrs ago | 184 Views

Warrant issued for Chatunga Mugabe after court absence

9 hrs ago | 461 Views

Zimbabwe deploys gold mobilisation taskforce

9 hrs ago | 191 Views

Miner sentenced to life for brutal bar attack

9 hrs ago | 487 Views

Gwanda Magistrates' Court requires US$3.84 million funding boost

9 hrs ago | 74 Views

Bulawayo and South Africa's KZN Province strengthen ties

9 hrs ago | 459 Views

Harare's Mbudzi Interchange partially opens to traffic

9 hrs ago | 370 Views

Crashed helicopter was meant to transport Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Marvelous Nakamba feels good

10 hrs ago | 327 Views

40% of South Africa critical skill permits issued to Zimbabweans

20 hrs ago | 3947 Views

Zimbabwean cricketer arrested on charges of attempted murder

23 hrs ago | 1231 Views

20 of the 31 US Abrams tanks supplied to Kiev have been destroyed

23 hrs ago | 697 Views

Scottland's match referee beaten up

24 hrs ago | 784 Views

Masvingo-Glen Norah Loop Road opened to traffic

24 hrs ago | 804 Views

Tshabangu has not fired Welshman Ncube and others

24 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Zimbabwe football back on Supersport

16 Sep 2024 at 15:13hrs | 2927 Views

National Railways of Zimbabwe workshop in Bulawayo gutted by fire

16 Sep 2024 at 15:04hrs | 385 Views

Dexter Nduna did not graduate from UZ, but attended ceremony in gown

16 Sep 2024 at 14:39hrs | 1538 Views

Only 8 guns surrendered under firearms amnesty

16 Sep 2024 at 14:39hrs | 239 Views

Passengers escape death as CAG bus burns to ashes

16 Sep 2024 at 14:37hrs | 585 Views

Security guard robs bank he was guarding, makes off with US$130,000

16 Sep 2024 at 14:18hrs | 488 Views

Chinese national faces deportation from Zimbabwe

16 Sep 2024 at 13:42hrs | 946 Views

Zimbabwean exporters granted duty-free access to UK markets

16 Sep 2024 at 13:36hrs | 334 Views

Google is deleting Gmail accounts

16 Sep 2024 at 11:10hrs | 1005 Views

Zulu Lithium operations set for restart

16 Sep 2024 at 08:43hrs | 325 Views

Zanu-PF in Mnangagwa bootlicking frenzy

16 Sep 2024 at 08:18hrs | 1144 Views

Harare man up for US$42,000 theft

16 Sep 2024 at 08:17hrs | 438 Views

Ghost wards attributed to Hwange poor performance

16 Sep 2024 at 08:16hrs | 337 Views

Bulawayo schools to apply for loans

16 Sep 2024 at 08:14hrs | 228 Views

Funding Shortages leave 'Mthuli' road unmarked

16 Sep 2024 at 08:14hrs | 458 Views

SA gives Zimbabwean immigrants lifeline

16 Sep 2024 at 08:13hrs | 1214 Views

Tragic morgue mix-up: Family buries stranger in Mangwe district

16 Sep 2024 at 08:10hrs | 424 Views

Granny 'cattle rustler' denied bail

16 Sep 2024 at 08:08hrs | 399 Views

Rugby returns to Bulawayo

16 Sep 2024 at 07:52hrs | 197 Views

National youth housing scheme launched

16 Sep 2024 at 07:52hrs | 121 Views