Bosso trio earns Zimbabwe U-20 National team call-up for COSAFA qualifiers

News / National

Highlanders FC's rising stars Prince Ndlovu, Mvelo Khoza, and Nigel Banda have earned well-deserved call-ups to the Zimbabwe U-20 national team, ahead of the COSAFA U-20 Qualifiers. The tournament, set to take place in Maputo, Mozambique, from September 24th to October 5th, 2024, is a critical platform for showcasing the country's young football talent.The trio's selection is a testament to their exceptional performances for Highlanders, also known as Bosso, in Zimbabwe's Premier Soccer League (PSL). Prince Ndlovu, a highly skilled midfielder, has shown immense promise with his vision and ball control, while Mvelo Khoza, a commanding defender, has impressed with his solid defensive abilities. Nigel Banda, the 17-year-old forward made an impressive record of 29 goals in the ZIFA Bulawayo Province league.Their inclusion in the U-20 squad reflects their potential to make a significant impact on the international stage, and their contributions will be crucial as Zimbabwe seeks to secure qualification for the prestigious tournament. The COSAFA U-20 Championship is a key competition for southern African nations, providing young players with invaluable experience and exposure.Highlanders FC, one of Zimbabwe's most successful football clubs, expressed pride in their players' achievement. The club's supporters are eager to see Ndlovu, Khoza, and Banda represent the nation and potentially return as champions.The upcoming qualifiers in Mozambique will see the best young talent from the region compete, with Zimbabwe aiming to assert its dominance and qualify for the next phase. The Bosso trio's call-up is not only a boost for the national team but also a recognition of the club's development efforts in nurturing future football stars.Fans across Zimbabwe will be watching closely as the young Warriors head to Maputo with hopes of bringing glory to the nation.