Cold weather expected across southern Zimbabwe this weekend

Matebeleland South, Masvingo, Manicaland, and southern parts of Midlands are set to experience a significant drop in daytime temperatures starting this Friday, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has announced. The cooler weather is expected to persist until Monday.In its weather forecast, the department indicated that temperatures in the affected regions could plunge to as low as 13 degrees Celsius, with some areas potentially experiencing extreme lows between -5 and -10 degrees Celsius."As if to close off winter with a deadly kick of a dying winter horse, a significant strengthening of relatively cool winds from the south-east coast of southern Africa is expected on Thursday evening, September 19, 2024," the MSD said in a statement."This should steer a cool and moist south-easterly airflow into Zimbabwe on Friday, September 20, and Saturday, September 21, resulting in cloudy, windy, and cool weather over Matebeleland South, Masvingo, Manicaland, and southern parts of Midlands. Light rain and drizzle are expected in some places."The department also forecasted scattered clouds and mild conditions in Bulawayo Metropolitan, southern parts of Matebeleland North and Midlands, as well as Harare and Mashonaland East provinces on Sunday.Residents are advised to prepare for the chilly conditions, especially in the southern regions, where temperatures are expected to dip significantly over the weekend.