Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman attacks 'husband's mistress'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Three women from Dzimbiti Village in Nyanga, Manicaland, have been sentenced to 16 months in prison for assaulting a fellow villager after one of them accused her of having an affair with her husband. The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) confirmed the conviction of Patience Saunyama (42), Gloria Gara (30), and Juliet Chirangeni (23) at the Nyanga Magistrates' Court.

The assault occurred on August 12, 2024, at around 8 a.m. According to the NPAZ statement, Saunyama visited the complainant's homestead under the pretense of buying vegetables. The two women then walked to the complainant's garden, which is located a few meters from the community borehole. While on their way, Saunyama confronted the complainant, accusing her of having an affair with her husband.

The complainant denied the allegations and offered to provide evidence to refute the claims. However, before she could do so, Saunyama began to physically assault her using fists, open hands, and kicks. Saunyama's accomplices, Gara and Chirangeni, who were at the borehole, joined the attack. The women continued to assault the complainant while she desperately tried to protect the toddler she was holding.

The three women were sentenced to 16 months in prison. However, six months were suspended on condition of good behavior, and the remaining 10 months were suspended on the condition that they perform 350 hours of community service.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Tragic at Anjin in Mutare, as worker is thrown out of moving truck

13 mins ago | 4 Views

Union excited over massive job creation in the lithium sector

21 mins ago | 3 Views

51 train coaches destroyed by fire in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Man promises to bribe rape witness with a tin of baked beans

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Chitungwiza issues residential stand located in the middle of a road

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Cold weather expected across southern Zimbabwe this weekend

2 hrs ago | 551 Views

Bosso trio earns Zimbabwe U-20 National team call-up for COSAFA qualifiers

7 hrs ago | 237 Views

Drying Zambezi river threatens Zimbabwe and Zambia's energy future

7 hrs ago | 413 Views

Trump points finger at Democrats over latest assassination attempt

8 hrs ago | 469 Views

WATCH: Kingdom Blue faces complaints over unpaid dues

10 hrs ago | 760 Views

Zimbabwean diaspora urged to care for parents

12 hrs ago | 694 Views

Munhumutapa Day, a strategic counter to the growing Ndebele nationalism?

12 hrs ago | 1049 Views

'Zimbabwe is the most beautiful place,' says Grand Tour team

12 hrs ago | 576 Views

Zimbabwe gains support for 2027 UN Security Council bid

15 hrs ago | 515 Views

World Bank says Zimbabwe needs economic stability to advance debt talks

15 hrs ago | 323 Views

Stepmother failed for killing stepson and staging suicide

15 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Zimbabwe aims to maximize gold revenue amid global demand surge

15 hrs ago | 127 Views

3 men in court for trying to steal US$190,000

15 hrs ago | 591 Views

Chamisa unveils his plan

15 hrs ago | 3148 Views

Zimbabwe lacks political will, financing to implement SDGs

15 hrs ago | 165 Views

'Zimbabwe police and Zanu-PF lead in rights violations'

15 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mbudzi Interchange delays due to Sadc Summit preparations

15 hrs ago | 239 Views

Warrant issued for Chatunga Mugabe after court absence

15 hrs ago | 543 Views

Zimbabwe deploys gold mobilisation taskforce

15 hrs ago | 227 Views

Miner sentenced to life for brutal bar attack

15 hrs ago | 535 Views

Gwanda Magistrates' Court requires US$3.84 million funding boost

15 hrs ago | 85 Views

Bulawayo and South Africa's KZN Province strengthen ties

15 hrs ago | 934 Views

Harare's Mbudzi Interchange partially opens to traffic

15 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Crashed helicopter was meant to transport Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Marvelous Nakamba feels good

15 hrs ago | 449 Views

40% of South Africa critical skill permits issued to Zimbabweans

16 Sep 2024 at 19:29hrs | 4479 Views

Zimbabwean cricketer arrested on charges of attempted murder

16 Sep 2024 at 17:17hrs | 1355 Views

20 of the 31 US Abrams tanks supplied to Kiev have been destroyed

16 Sep 2024 at 16:25hrs | 727 Views

Scottland's match referee beaten up

16 Sep 2024 at 16:07hrs | 806 Views

Masvingo-Glen Norah Loop Road opened to traffic

16 Sep 2024 at 16:05hrs | 846 Views

Tshabangu has not fired Welshman Ncube and others

16 Sep 2024 at 15:55hrs | 1551 Views

Zimbabwe football back on Supersport

16 Sep 2024 at 15:13hrs | 3389 Views

National Railways of Zimbabwe workshop in Bulawayo gutted by fire

16 Sep 2024 at 15:04hrs | 396 Views

Dexter Nduna did not graduate from UZ, but attended ceremony in gown

16 Sep 2024 at 14:39hrs | 1648 Views

Only 8 guns surrendered under firearms amnesty

16 Sep 2024 at 14:39hrs | 243 Views

Passengers escape death as CAG bus burns to ashes

16 Sep 2024 at 14:37hrs | 615 Views

Security guard robs bank he was guarding, makes off with US$130,000

16 Sep 2024 at 14:18hrs | 507 Views

Chinese national faces deportation from Zimbabwe

16 Sep 2024 at 13:42hrs | 1544 Views

Zimbabwean exporters granted duty-free access to UK markets

16 Sep 2024 at 13:36hrs | 354 Views

Google is deleting Gmail accounts

16 Sep 2024 at 11:10hrs | 1055 Views

Zulu Lithium operations set for restart

16 Sep 2024 at 08:43hrs | 336 Views

Zanu-PF in Mnangagwa bootlicking frenzy

16 Sep 2024 at 08:18hrs | 1176 Views

Harare man up for US$42,000 theft

16 Sep 2024 at 08:17hrs | 442 Views

Ghost wards attributed to Hwange poor performance

16 Sep 2024 at 08:16hrs | 350 Views