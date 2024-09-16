Woman attacks 'husband's mistress'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Three women from Dzimbiti Village in Nyanga, Manicaland, have been sentenced to 16 months in prison for assaulting a fellow villager after one of them accused her of having an affair with her husband. The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) confirmed the conviction of Patience Saunyama (42), Gloria Gara (30), and Juliet Chirangeni (23) at the Nyanga Magistrates' Court.The assault occurred on August 12, 2024, at around 8 a.m. According to the NPAZ statement, Saunyama visited the complainant's homestead under the pretense of buying vegetables. The two women then walked to the complainant's garden, which is located a few meters from the community borehole. While on their way, Saunyama confronted the complainant, accusing her of having an affair with her husband.The complainant denied the allegations and offered to provide evidence to refute the claims. However, before she could do so, Saunyama began to physically assault her using fists, open hands, and kicks. Saunyama's accomplices, Gara and Chirangeni, who were at the borehole, joined the attack. The women continued to assault the complainant while she desperately tried to protect the toddler she was holding.The three women were sentenced to 16 months in prison. However, six months were suspended on condition of good behavior, and the remaining 10 months were suspended on the condition that they perform 350 hours of community service.