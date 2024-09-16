Latest News Editor's Choice


Union excited over massive job creation in the lithium sector

by Stephen Jakes
18 secs ago
Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Minerals Workers Union has expressed excitement over the massive job creation in the country due to the discovery and increased investment in the lithium mining sector.

The excitement is revealed in the ZDAMWU General Secretary Justice Chinhema's report presented during last month's congress in Bulawayo.

Chinhema said they have recorded an increase in membership recruitment due to the increase in the lithium mining ventures in the country.

He said Zimbabwe is a mineral-rich country, with over 60 different minerals, including platinum group metals, chrome, gold, coal, diamonds and Lithium.

"The sector accounts for about 12 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product and has registered appreciable strides towards realizing the ambitious US$12 billion milestone and the mantra of open for business has seen massive investments in the mining sector, particularly in the lithium mining with many new mines already established and some closed mines reopening,"  reads his report.

"To date there are 7 new lithium mines namely Kamativi Mine, Sandawana Mine, Zulu Lithium Mine, Gwanda Lithium Mine, Sabi Star Mine, Prospect Lithium Mine and the expanded Bikita Minerals with more lithium discoveries in areas such as Mudzi, Rushinga, Mutoko, Mutare and many more."

He noted that combined these mines directly employ over 7,000 workers and these are new jobs created from 2018 to date. In Hwange we have over 10 new coke battery plants and 4 new mines are being developed to mine coal creating over 4,000 direct jobs.

Chinhema said Hwange Colliery is revamping itself to be back to its former glory as one of the biggest coal-producing companies in Africa, promising to increase its employment numbers by 20% by December 2025.

He said the massive investments in the sector have resulted in an increase in job opportunities for many young people in the country.

He noted that ZDAMWU has had growth in membership from 3686 in 2019 to 14711 as at 30 July 2024 an increase of 11025 during the last five years.

