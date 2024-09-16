Tragic at Anjin in Mutare, as worker is thrown out of moving truck

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

THERE was a fatal accident at the in Chiadzwa when the anjin Investment truck had one of the security guards thrown out of it while moving a development that has left fellow workers shocked and saddened.This was confirmed by the Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Mineral Workers Union Secretary general Justice Chinhema who said the accident happened on Wednesday last week leading to the passing on of their member, a security guard Tafadzwa Makwaya working at Anjin Investments in Chiadzwa, Mutare.He said the accident involved the company dump truck, adding that the employee fell from the moving truck and died on the spot and his body was collected by the police to Victoria Chitepo Hospital.Chinhema in a statement condemned the loss of life which he said could have been avoided if management had listened to several calls by workers and Zdamwu to change their transport system.He said ever since Anjin commenced its operations, there have been serious concerns on the safety of workers, especially the equipment used."The very mode of transport that we have been asking management to change has caused a tragic accident resulting in the loss of life of a security guard who was traveling with other workmates to their workstation in a crowded Dump truck," Chinhema said.He said the guard is said to have slipped from the vehicle and died on the spot, leaving behind a trail of grief among fellow workers who recently nearly refused to go to work until their issues such as late payment of salaries and safety issues are addressed.Chinhema said the accident occurred around 5pm on Wednesday when the security guards were going for shifts.Anjin Investments Human Resources manager Shadreck Shamu refused to comment.