200 benefit from OMZ Women's Roundtable

by Paul Ndou
2 hrs ago
Nearly 200 prominent female executives, entrepreneurs, and representatives from diverse sectors joined the transformative financial inclusion gathering designed to foster dialogue around the role of female leaders in the financial sector in driving economic growth and empowerment.


The Financial Inclusion Roundtable Breakfast Meeting, which was held in Harare last Friday, was sponsored by Old Mutual in partnership with New Faces New Voices. It united policymakers, emerging female leaders, and industry experts to discuss strategies for enhancing financial access for underserved communities.

New Faces New Voices is a pan-African network of women in finance under the Graca Machel Trust (GMT) and comprises one of 16 country chapters across the continent. 

"According to our study, out of 50 Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed companies, only 18% have women as directors. Of the 19 banking institutions, only one has a female managing director, and out of eight deposit-taking microfinance institutions, only one is headed by a woman," noted Olga Denga, the chairperson of New Faces New Voices. The roundtable also showcased success stories from women in leadership. 

Eunice Mejekenyeki, Old Mutual Women's Network (OWN) Representative and Chief Risk Officer of Old Mutual Zimbabwe, told the meeting that: "OWN provides a space where women can connect, share experiences, and support each other. As an inclusive community, the Old Mutual Women's Network has welcomed men, allowing them to participate and contribute to solutions addressing the challenges faced by women. Additionally, Old Mutual has established a Men’s Forum, which serves as an extension of OWN."

Lillian Mbayiwa, Head of Group Marketing, Public Affairs, and Sustainability at Old Mutual Zimbabwe said "Old Mutual Zimbabwe has consistently worked towards fostering gender equality and women's empowerment by bringing together talented women in business and providing them with a platform to grow, empower themselves, and make a real difference in their communities. Gender equality and the amplification of women's voices are realities within Old Mutual, with 50% of Exco members being women, supported by the efforts of the Old Mutual Women's Network (OWN)."

Rachel Mushosho, Deputy Director of Bank Supervision and Head of Financial Inclusion at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe highlighted that women make up 52% of the population, underscoring the importance of their voices and representation in decision-making roles to drive Sustainable Development Goal 5 (SDG5).

"It's possible for women to support and mentor each other, helping one another rise to leadership positions," she said.

Other distinguished women in leadership who attended the roundtable included Sekai Kuvarika, Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries chief executive officer; Ruth Makombe, Managing Director of FA Software Solutions; and Betty Murambadoro, Executive Director of Corporate and Investment Banking at Stanbic and insights on career progression and the significance of female representation in leadership roles to drive financial inclusion.

Source - Byo24News

