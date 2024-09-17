Kaindu throws in towel

News / National

by Staff reporter

Highlanders have seen their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title ambitions take a major hit following a 3-2 defeat to CAPS United at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday. The loss has left Bosso in fifth place on the league table, with only eight games remaining in the season.Speaking after the match, Highlanders head coach Kelvin Kaindu admitted that the defeat has dealt a serious blow to their title chase. "It has put us so much behind the log leaders, Simba Bhora. But football being football, hopefully, we can win our remaining games and remain in the championship race," said Kaindu.Highlanders took the lead through their star striker Lynoth Chikuhwa, who netted twice in the opening 32 minutes, bringing his season tally to 10 goals. However, CAPS United found a way back into the game just before halftime when veteran forward William Manondo converted a penalty, taking his goal count to 11 for the season.CAPS United completed their comeback in dramatic fashion, with Lot Chiwunga scoring the winner deep into stoppage time, securing CAPS' fourth win in their last five matches. Highlanders' inability to maintain focus in crucial moments was exposed, as they conceded late goals in both halves, underlining concerns over their concentration and fitness.Reflecting on the performance, Kaindu said, "I think the first goal we conceded affected us. We had looked very good at this crucial moment in the league." The result leaves Highlanders with a steep climb to catch up with league leaders Simba Bhora.With their league title chances now hanging by a thread, Bosso will shift focus to the Chibuku Super Cup, where they face a tough quarter-final clash against Simba Bhora. The fixture promises to be an explosive encounter as Highlanders look to salvage their season.In other Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final matchups, Dynamos will take on Yadah, Ngezi Platinum Stars will face CAPS United, and Manica Diamonds will battle FC Platinum.PSL Week 26ResultsTelone1-2 Simba Bhora, Chicken Inn 0-0 Yadah, Chegutu Pirates 1-1 Bulawayo Chiefs, Bikita, FC Platinum 0-1 Manica Diamonds, Arenel Movers 2-1 Greenfuel, Herentals 2-0Hwange, Bikita Minerals 0-0 ZPC Kariba.