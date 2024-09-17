Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

England-born Curran wants to play for Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
England-born cricketer Ben Curran has once again expressed his desire to represent Zimbabwe at the international level, should the opportunity arise. The 28-year-old batter, son of the late Kevin Curran, a former Zimbabwe international and head coach, is eligible to play for Zimbabwe and remains open to the possibility of donning the red jersey.

Ben is the second eldest of the three Curran brothers, with his younger siblings Sam and Tom representing England and both having won World Cups. While his brothers have forged successful careers with England, Ben looks set to carve out a different path, one that honors his deep-rooted connection to Zimbabwe.

In a recent interview with Cricbuzz, Ben reflected on his strong ties to Zimbabwe, having spent a significant portion of his childhood in the country. "What a story it would be, right? We will have to take that as it comes. If it were to happen, it would probably be pretty weird, special, mixed emotions all around," he said. "My connection to Zimbabwe is strong, with the fact I grew up and spent most of my childhood there with my parents being from there."

Ben recounted his early years in Zimbabwe after the family relocated when he was around five years old, following his father's playing stint with Northamptonshire. He attended school in Zimbabwe and spent most of his formative years there, cementing a lasting bond with the country.

Curran, who plays for the Rhinos in Zimbabwe's domestic cricket, had a strong 2023/24 Logan Cup season, finishing as the seventh leading run scorer with 458 runs in 12 innings, averaging 38.16 with a top score of 124. His performances have sparked hope that he could earn a call-up to the national team.

"I'm committed to being in Zimbabwe, but obviously in their winter, there's not too much cricket going on, so I've been playing club cricket in England as the overseas player," he explained, referring to his time playing for Wokingham in the English summer. Despite his dual connection, Curran remains determined to focus on Zimbabwean cricket and perform well enough to catch the attention of selectors.

"There's always a chance. I just have to go back and perform consistently, and that gives me the best opportunity. At the end of the day, it's results-based," he said, emphasizing that his goal is to control what he can and deliver his best on the field.

Ben Curran's cricketing journey has echoes of his father's career, including his stint with Northamptonshire, a club where Kevin Curran left a lasting legacy. "The fact that my dad played there for such a long period of time made it that bit more special," Ben noted. His connection to the club was further strengthened by the close relationship between the Curran family and Northamptonshire legends like Allan Lamb.

As he prepares for Zimbabwe's upcoming domestic season and his participation in the Zim Afro T10 league starting this Saturday, Ben remains hopeful that his performances will pave the way for him to follow in his father's footsteps and represent Zimbabwe at the highest level.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Mnangagwa was supposed to be in crashed chopper

45 mins ago | 109 Views

Dynamos eye windfall

46 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to divert devolution funds to Gwayi-Shangani Dam

46 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe raids borehole owners

47 mins ago | 127 Views

Furore over arrests, deportation of Zimbabweans from South Africa

48 mins ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe army major in court for raping daughter

49 mins ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa's govt in a fix as ZiG is rejected

49 mins ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe's missing link

50 mins ago | 19 Views

BCC, CBD tenants clash over evictions

51 mins ago | 19 Views

Mnangagwa's regime is demonic, says Mzembi

52 mins ago | 34 Views

Lawyers raise alarm over police conduct at court

52 mins ago | 30 Views

National Sports Stadium bucket seat installations update

57 mins ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa govt to force motorists to purchase radio licence

58 mins ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa helicopter crash inquiry begins

60 mins ago | 22 Views

Dynamos temporarily set base in Francistown

1 hr ago | 11 Views

Chinese' shops flood Bulawayo CBD

1 hr ago | 45 Views

No democracy in Zimbabwe's opposition

1 hr ago | 11 Views

Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo postponed

1 hr ago | 3 Views

Kaindu throws in towel

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Zimbabweans prefer democracy to military rule

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Zimbabweans arrested in huge abalone bust in Cape Town

1 hr ago | 55 Views

William Ruto visits Germany: German press rebukes his claims about labour contracts.

11 hrs ago | 499 Views

200 benefit from OMZ Women's Roundtable

12 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zim-SA cultural heritages to transform tourism and trade

12 hrs ago | 155 Views

Tragic at Anjin in Mutare, as worker is thrown out of moving truck

12 hrs ago | 865 Views

Union excited over massive job creation in the lithium sector

12 hrs ago | 247 Views

51 train coaches destroyed by fire in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 633 Views

Woman attacks 'husband's mistress'

14 hrs ago | 932 Views

Man promises to bribe rape witness with a tin of baked beans

14 hrs ago | 286 Views

Chitungwiza issues residential stand located in the middle of a road

14 hrs ago | 222 Views

Cold weather expected across southern Zimbabwe this weekend

14 hrs ago | 2389 Views

Bosso trio earns Zimbabwe U-20 National team call-up for COSAFA qualifiers

18 hrs ago | 346 Views

Drying Zambezi river threatens Zimbabwe and Zambia's energy future

19 hrs ago | 592 Views

Trump points finger at Democrats over latest assassination attempt

20 hrs ago | 593 Views

WATCH: Kingdom Blue faces complaints over unpaid dues

22 hrs ago | 885 Views

Zimbabwean diaspora urged to care for parents

17 Sep 2024 at 09:13hrs | 796 Views

Munhumutapa Day, a strategic counter to the growing Ndebele nationalism?

17 Sep 2024 at 09:10hrs | 1176 Views

'Zimbabwe is the most beautiful place,' says Grand Tour team

17 Sep 2024 at 09:04hrs | 652 Views

Zimbabwe gains support for 2027 UN Security Council bid

17 Sep 2024 at 06:53hrs | 643 Views

World Bank says Zimbabwe needs economic stability to advance debt talks

17 Sep 2024 at 06:52hrs | 354 Views

Stepmother failed for killing stepson and staging suicide

17 Sep 2024 at 06:51hrs | 1381 Views

Zimbabwe aims to maximize gold revenue amid global demand surge

17 Sep 2024 at 06:49hrs | 138 Views

3 men in court for trying to steal US$190,000

17 Sep 2024 at 06:48hrs | 651 Views

Chamisa unveils his plan

17 Sep 2024 at 06:46hrs | 4177 Views

Zimbabwe lacks political will, financing to implement SDGs

17 Sep 2024 at 06:44hrs | 175 Views

'Zimbabwe police and Zanu-PF lead in rights violations'

17 Sep 2024 at 06:43hrs | 325 Views

Mbudzi Interchange delays due to Sadc Summit preparations

17 Sep 2024 at 06:41hrs | 356 Views

Warrant issued for Chatunga Mugabe after court absence

17 Sep 2024 at 06:38hrs | 666 Views

Zimbabwe deploys gold mobilisation taskforce

17 Sep 2024 at 06:35hrs | 242 Views