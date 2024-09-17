Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo postponed

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo's premier arts event, the Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo, has been postponed. Traditionally held in September, this year's edition, which was initially scheduled for 25 to 28 September, will now take place at a later date.In a press statement, the festival organisers did not provide specific reasons for the postponement. However, they assured the public that new dates would be announced soon."Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo wishes to inform all artistes, partners, stakeholders, and the general public that the 2024 edition of the festival, originally scheduled for the 25th to the 28th of September, has been postponed to a later date," read the statement.Despite the main festival's postponement, the organisers plan to keep the festival spirit alive with standalone events throughout October and November. These activities will ensure that local artistes and audiences continue to engage with the arts during the extended period."While the main festival has been postponed, Intwasa will continue to host stand-alone activities throughout the months of October and November 2024. These events will keep the spirit of the festival alive and provide ongoing opportunities for artistes and audiences to engage with the arts," the statement continued.The Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo has long been a key highlight on Bulawayo's cultural calendar, celebrating music, dance, theatre, and other forms of artistic expression.