Chinese' shops flood Bulawayo CBD

News / National

by Staff reporter

A bustling shop along Fife Street, between Eighth and Ninth Avenue, known informally as a "Chinese shop," has become a go-to destination for Bulawayo residents in search of affordable goods. From kitchen utensils and clothing to electrical gadgets, the outlet offers a wide range of items that attract customers, particularly in the evenings as people wrap up their day.Chinese-owned shops like this one have mushroomed across Bulawayo, now a common sight on nearly every street. Unlike major supermarkets or furniture outlets with recognizable brand names, these shops are typically referred to by the street on which they are located, reflecting their proliferation and widespread appeal.Mrs. Nomalanga Mpofu, a frequent customer, spoke highly of the convenience these shops provide. "These shops are convenient and cheap as they open even on Sundays and public holidays," she said. For Mrs. Mpofu, the Fife Street shop is a favorite because of the quality of its baby and school shoes for her daughters. While she acknowledges that all Chinese shops offer low prices, she insists that some provide better quality than others.In recent years, the number of Chinese-owned shops has surged, providing customers with inexpensive options—sometimes as low as a dollar for items like coffee mugs, plates, or utensils. The growing presence of these shops has made them highly attractive to landlords, particularly because they require large, open spaces for their merchandise.Real estate agent Mr. Lewis Mutema explained that Chinese shops often rent out expansive areas, making them ideal tenants for building owners. "In the real estate business, the bigger the space, the more expensive the rentals are. Chinese-owned shops prefer these large spaces to sell their goods without the need for partitioning," he said.Despite their growing success, concerns are mounting among informal traders who believe these shops threaten their livelihoods. Many cross-border traders, who used to travel to Botswana, Zambia, or South Africa to purchase goods for resale, now face stiff competition as Chinese shops offer similar items at significantly lower prices."Everything is available in Chinese shops at cheaper prices, so there's no need to buy from cross-border traders who sell the same merchandise at inflated prices," noted one customer.During a visit by the Chronicle to several Chinese-owned shops in the city, it was observed that Chinese nationals were rarely seen on the shop floor. According to a shopkeeper, many owners remain in the back, monitoring the premises via CCTV or overseeing operations. These shops operate as part of a tightly coordinated network, with owners importing goods in bulk from China and distributing them among themselves for resale. This practice leads to standardized prices across many shops in the city.Denford Mutashu, president of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers, praised the economic exchange between Zimbabwe and China, noting that it benefits both nations. "Zimbabwe exports goods such as citrus, macadamia nuts, and tobacco to China, generating significant foreign exchange income. In return, affordable Chinese products flood the local market, benefiting consumers and creating a win-win situation for both countries," he said.As the demand for cheap goods continues to grow, Chinese shops are increasingly becoming a vital part of Bulawayo's retail landscape, even as local traders grapple with the competition.