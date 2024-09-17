Dynamos temporarily set base in Francistown

News / National

by Staff reporter

Dynamos Football Club are leaving no stone unturned as they approach a decisive match that could see them secure a place in the CAF Confederation Cup group stages, where they would be guaranteed a minimum payout of US$400,000.The Harare-based Glamour Boys carry a slender advantage into the second leg of their second preliminary round tie against Orapa United of Botswana, having won 1-0 in the first leg last Sunday. Winger Valentine Kadonzvo, who came off the bench to score the crucial goal, has put Dynamos in a strong position to advance.The Zimbabwean giants will "host" the return leg at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown, Botswana, due to the unavailability of approved home stadiums like Rufaro, the National Sports Stadium, and Barbourfields, none of which meet the Confederation of African Football (CAF) standards for international matches.Originally planning to return to Bulawayo between matches, Dynamos have opted to stay in Francistown to avoid unnecessary travel and maintain focus. Club chairman Moses Maunganidze confirmed the decision, noting that staying put allows the team to train nearby and rest ahead of the match."We are leaving nothing to chance as a club," Maunganidze said. "Rather than traveling back to Bulawayo, we decided to remain in Botswana to minimise movement and give players time to recover and relax ahead of the game. The team is staying at a resort area in Francistown, and everything is going smoothly."Dynamos head coach Lloyd Chigowe has been cautious in his approach, likening the first-leg win to a halftime result and reminding his team that the job is far from finished. The players are reportedly in high spirits and eager to secure their spot in the group stages, with the technical team focusing on mental and physical preparation.In a boost for Dynamos, key players Issah Sadiki and Namibian forward Sadney Urikhob, who have been dealing with injuries, are set to undergo late fitness tests. Urikhob, who was sidelined during Dynamos' first preliminary round clash against ZESCO United of Zambia, is training again and could return for the showdown. His replacement, Emmanuel Paga, impressed in that match, helping the team defend a narrow 1-0 aggregate victory to progress to the current stage.Should Dynamos successfully navigate past Orapa United, they could be in for a nostalgic reunion in the group stages. The 2008 CAF Champions League semi-finalists may find themselves facing familiar foes such as Zamalek of Egypt and ASEC Mimosas of Côte d'Ivoire, both of whom they encountered in the group stages 16 years ago.While Zamalek hold a 1-0 lead over Kenyan side Police FC, ASEC will need to overturn a 2-1 deficit against Togolese club AS Kara to advance. If Dynamos and either of these teams progress, the Harare club could once again face the same opponents they last battled in 2008.With substantial financial incentives at stake, Dynamos could greatly improve their financial standing in the tournament. CAF has significantly raised prize money, with the eventual winners set to receive US$2 million, while the runners-up will take home US$1 million. Semi-finalists will earn US$750,000, while quarter-finalists are guaranteed US$550,000. Even teams that exit at the group stage will receive US$400,000, providing a major boost to clubs like Dynamos who have faced financial challenges in recent years.As they prepare for Sunday's match, Dynamos remain focused on finishing the job and claiming their spot in the lucrative group stages.