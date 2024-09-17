Mnangagwa helicopter crash inquiry begins

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Ministry of Defence and the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) have launched an inquiry into the cause of an Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) helicopter accident that occurred at Masvingo Aerodrome on Sunday. The helicopter was supposed to transport President Emmerson Mnangagwa after he had presided over a groundbreaking ceremony for the Munhumutapa National Youth Housing Programme and the launch of Munhumutapa Day.Speaking to journalists yesterday, Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr. Jenfan Muswere, confirmed that the helicopter encountered a technical fault and crash-landed, but fortunately, there were no fatalities."The helicopter was supposed to fly the President, Dr. ED Mnangagwa, but experienced a technical fault and crash-landed. The President was not on board. The helicopter had only crew members on board, and there were no fatalities," said Dr. Muswere. He added that CAAZ is conducting investigations, and a detailed statement will be released in due course.President Mnangagwa was the guest of honour at both events, which were also attended by First Lady Dr. Auxillia Mnangagwa, Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, who is also the Zanu-PF national chairman, as well as senior government and party officials.In a separate statement, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that investigations have commenced to determine the cause of the accident. The inquiry is expected to provide clarity on the technical issues that led to the crash and ensure preventive measures are put in place to avoid future incidents.No further details about the condition of the crew members have been released at this time.