Mnangagwa govt to force motorists to purchase radio licence

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a move aimed at modernizing legislation and bolstering Zimbabwe's broadcasting sector, motorists will soon be required to purchase a radio licence before obtaining a vehicle licence or insurance cover. This announcement was made by Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr. Jenfan Muswere, during a post-Cabinet media briefing yesterday.The decision follows the Cabinet's consideration and adoption of the Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill, presented by Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, who also chairs the Cabinet Committee on Legislation.The primary goal of the Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill is to align the Broadcasting Services Act [Chapter 12:06] with the Constitution and the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act, while also modernizing the sector.Dr. Muswere highlighted that the new law will strengthen the sector by amending several sections of the current Broadcasting Services Act. One key amendment involves section 2A, which shifts the focus of the Broadcasting Services of Zimbabwe from controlling broadcasting services to regulating and managing broadcasting bands for sustainability.Another significant change introduced by the Bill is a requirement for motorists to have a valid Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) radio licence, or an exemption certificate, before being able to purchase a motor vehicle licence or motor insurance policy. This applies unless the vehicle is not equipped with a radio signal receiver."The Bill will ensure that the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) and insurance companies do not issue vehicle licences or insurance policies to individuals without a current ZBC radio licence," said Dr. Muswere.The Bill also mandates that 75 percent of content broadcast by ZBC be local, while sports channels are required to air 50 percent local sports content, to promote Zimbabwean talent alongside international sporting events.Addressing questions from journalists, Dr. Muswere stressed the importance of national broadcasters generating revenue from licence fees. Unlike commercial broadcasters, ZBC is legally obligated to air national events, such as state funerals, parliamentary proceedings, and public health awareness campaigns.The government has been actively reforming Zimbabwe's media landscape, promoting media diversity and increasing the number of players in the industry. Alongside the Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill, the Media Practitioners Bill is also in development, aimed at standardizing training for journalists and enhancing professionalism in the field.These legislative efforts reflect the Second Republic's commitment to media reform and fostering a more vibrant and pluralistic media environment.