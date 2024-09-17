Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa govt to force motorists to purchase radio licence

by Staff reporter
41 mins ago | Views
In a move aimed at modernizing legislation and bolstering Zimbabwe's broadcasting sector, motorists will soon be required to purchase a radio licence before obtaining a vehicle licence or insurance cover. This announcement was made by Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr. Jenfan Muswere, during a post-Cabinet media briefing yesterday.

The decision follows the Cabinet's consideration and adoption of the Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill, presented by Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, who also chairs the Cabinet Committee on Legislation.

The primary goal of the Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill is to align the Broadcasting Services Act [Chapter 12:06] with the Constitution and the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act, while also modernizing the sector.

Dr. Muswere highlighted that the new law will strengthen the sector by amending several sections of the current Broadcasting Services Act. One key amendment involves section 2A, which shifts the focus of the Broadcasting Services of Zimbabwe from controlling broadcasting services to regulating and managing broadcasting bands for sustainability.

Another significant change introduced by the Bill is a requirement for motorists to have a valid Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) radio licence, or an exemption certificate, before being able to purchase a motor vehicle licence or motor insurance policy. This applies unless the vehicle is not equipped with a radio signal receiver.

"The Bill will ensure that the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) and insurance companies do not issue vehicle licences or insurance policies to individuals without a current ZBC radio licence," said Dr. Muswere.

The Bill also mandates that 75 percent of content broadcast by ZBC be local, while sports channels are required to air 50 percent local sports content, to promote Zimbabwean talent alongside international sporting events.

Addressing questions from journalists, Dr. Muswere stressed the importance of national broadcasters generating revenue from licence fees. Unlike commercial broadcasters, ZBC is legally obligated to air national events, such as state funerals, parliamentary proceedings, and public health awareness campaigns.

The government has been actively reforming Zimbabwe's media landscape, promoting media diversity and increasing the number of players in the industry. Alongside the Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill, the Media Practitioners Bill is also in development, aimed at standardizing training for journalists and enhancing professionalism in the field.

These legislative efforts reflect the Second Republic's commitment to media reform and fostering a more vibrant and pluralistic media environment.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Mnangagwa was supposed to be in crashed chopper

28 mins ago | 51 Views

Dynamos eye windfall

29 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to divert devolution funds to Gwayi-Shangani Dam

29 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe raids borehole owners

30 mins ago | 71 Views

Furore over arrests, deportation of Zimbabweans from South Africa

31 mins ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe army major in court for raping daughter

32 mins ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa's govt in a fix as ZiG is rejected

32 mins ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe's missing link

33 mins ago | 10 Views

BCC, CBD tenants clash over evictions

34 mins ago | 9 Views

Mnangagwa's regime is demonic, says Mzembi

35 mins ago | 17 Views

Lawyers raise alarm over police conduct at court

35 mins ago | 16 Views

National Sports Stadium bucket seat installations update

40 mins ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa helicopter crash inquiry begins

43 mins ago | 17 Views

Dynamos temporarily set base in Francistown

43 mins ago | 9 Views

Chinese' shops flood Bulawayo CBD

44 mins ago | 25 Views

No democracy in Zimbabwe's opposition

45 mins ago | 10 Views

Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo postponed

45 mins ago | 3 Views

England-born Curran wants to play for Zimbabwe

49 mins ago | 20 Views

Kaindu throws in towel

49 mins ago | 31 Views

Zimbabweans prefer democracy to military rule

51 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabweans arrested in huge abalone bust in Cape Town

53 mins ago | 41 Views

William Ruto visits Germany: German press rebukes his claims about labour contracts.

11 hrs ago | 483 Views

200 benefit from OMZ Women's Roundtable

11 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zim-SA cultural heritages to transform tourism and trade

11 hrs ago | 154 Views

Tragic at Anjin in Mutare, as worker is thrown out of moving truck

12 hrs ago | 859 Views

Union excited over massive job creation in the lithium sector

12 hrs ago | 246 Views

51 train coaches destroyed by fire in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 628 Views

Woman attacks 'husband's mistress'

13 hrs ago | 924 Views

Man promises to bribe rape witness with a tin of baked beans

13 hrs ago | 279 Views

Chitungwiza issues residential stand located in the middle of a road

13 hrs ago | 222 Views

Cold weather expected across southern Zimbabwe this weekend

13 hrs ago | 2363 Views

Bosso trio earns Zimbabwe U-20 National team call-up for COSAFA qualifiers

18 hrs ago | 339 Views

Drying Zambezi river threatens Zimbabwe and Zambia's energy future

18 hrs ago | 587 Views

Trump points finger at Democrats over latest assassination attempt

20 hrs ago | 591 Views

WATCH: Kingdom Blue faces complaints over unpaid dues

22 hrs ago | 883 Views

Zimbabwean diaspora urged to care for parents

24 hrs ago | 795 Views

Munhumutapa Day, a strategic counter to the growing Ndebele nationalism?

24 hrs ago | 1173 Views

'Zimbabwe is the most beautiful place,' says Grand Tour team

24 hrs ago | 651 Views

Zimbabwe gains support for 2027 UN Security Council bid

17 Sep 2024 at 06:53hrs | 641 Views

World Bank says Zimbabwe needs economic stability to advance debt talks

17 Sep 2024 at 06:52hrs | 353 Views

Stepmother failed for killing stepson and staging suicide

17 Sep 2024 at 06:51hrs | 1376 Views

Zimbabwe aims to maximize gold revenue amid global demand surge

17 Sep 2024 at 06:49hrs | 137 Views

3 men in court for trying to steal US$190,000

17 Sep 2024 at 06:48hrs | 642 Views

Chamisa unveils his plan

17 Sep 2024 at 06:46hrs | 4139 Views

Zimbabwe lacks political will, financing to implement SDGs

17 Sep 2024 at 06:44hrs | 174 Views

'Zimbabwe police and Zanu-PF lead in rights violations'

17 Sep 2024 at 06:43hrs | 323 Views

Mbudzi Interchange delays due to Sadc Summit preparations

17 Sep 2024 at 06:41hrs | 353 Views

Warrant issued for Chatunga Mugabe after court absence

17 Sep 2024 at 06:38hrs | 665 Views

Zimbabwe deploys gold mobilisation taskforce

17 Sep 2024 at 06:35hrs | 240 Views