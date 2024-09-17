Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

National Sports Stadium bucket seat installations update

by Staff reporter
34 mins ago | Views
The government has confirmed that renovations at the National Sports Stadium are currently halfway complete, though the project has encountered delays primarily due to issues with the installation of bucket seats. The stadium, which was condemned by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for failing to meet international standards, has been undergoing extensive upgrades to meet the required specifications for hosting international matches.

CAF's requirements for the stadium include the installation of electronic turnstiles, bucket seats, and a media area, among other enhancements. Minister of Information Jenfan Muswere provided an update on the renovation progress during a post-Cabinet media briefing, stating that the work is advancing, albeit with some delays.

According to Muswere, water reticulation works at the stadium are approximately 65% complete, while the installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV), turnstiles, and Venue Operations Control systems is 50% complete. However, the installation of bucket seats, which is a crucial part of the renovation, stands at only 35% completion. This delay in bucket seat installation is impacting the overall renovation timeline.

The slow progress means that Zimbabwe's national teams will have to continue playing their home matches abroad for a longer period than initially anticipated. This has been a setback for local fans and players who were eager to see the stadium ready for use.

In a recent development, the Cabinet announced a new partnership between Zimbabwe and China to expedite the stadium upgrades. This collaboration has raised hopes that the National Sports Stadium might be ready to host the remainder of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers within the country.

The Sports and Recreation Commission has indicated that the renovations are expected to continue until December. A significant factor contributing to the delay is the procurement of bucket seats from China, which have yet to arrive.

The completion of these renovations is crucial for Zimbabwe to meet international standards and host major football events, while also improving the country's sports infrastructure.

Source - NewZimbabwe

