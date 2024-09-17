Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lawyers raise alarm over police conduct at court

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago | Views
Human rights lawyers representing jailed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Jameson Timba and 65 party activists have expressed serious concerns regarding the conduct of anti-riot police officers stationed at the Harare Magistrates Court. The legal team claims that the heavy police presence, intended to maintain order, has instead posed a threat to their safety and compromised their ability to perform their duties effectively.

Each court appearance has been marked by a substantial police presence, with officers strategically positioned outside the court premises, at the entrance to the court building, and even just outside the courtroom. Webster Jiti, one of the lawyers, criticized the police for their actions, stating that officers frequently obstruct media access to the courtroom and prevent journalists from interviewing lawyers after proceedings.

"We are being harassed outside the court," Jiti said. "We've been barred from addressing the media outside the court. Everyone has the right to know what's happening in court; where can we address the media?" His sentiments were echoed by Marufu Mandevere, who lamented the intimidating atmosphere now surrounding court visits. "We used to feel free at court, but now we are being treated in an intimidating manner," Mandevere remarked.

Jeremiah Bamu also voiced concerns about the media's right to information, noting that police interference has made it difficult for lawyers to provide updates. "Ordinarily, the media come to court to witness proceedings, and as soon as we are done, we should update them. But that's when the police come in and manhandle the lawyers," Bamu said. He further criticized the police for jeopardizing their security and preventing communication with the media, suggesting that this has led to unwanted spectators entering the court premises.

Lancelot Mutsokoti, representing the National Prosecuting Authority, assured that the State would engage with police officials to ensure that lawyers are able to work without interference.

The court is expected to rule on the bail application for Timba and the other activists this Wednesday. This marks their third attempt to secure bail, citing changed circumstances since their initial requests were denied by both the magistrates and the High Court.

Out of the original 78 suspects, 12, including Timba's son Sean, were acquitted at the close of the State's case. The remaining group, who faced charges of disorderly conduct, were acquitted of that charge but have been ordered to answer charges related to unlawful gathering. They are currently on defense trial before Magistrate Collet Ncube.

The State alleges that the group held an unsanctioned meeting at Timba's residence and subsequently attacked police officers during their arrest.


Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Mnangagwa was supposed to be in crashed chopper

26 mins ago | 48 Views

Dynamos eye windfall

27 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to divert devolution funds to Gwayi-Shangani Dam

27 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe raids borehole owners

28 mins ago | 67 Views

Furore over arrests, deportation of Zimbabweans from South Africa

29 mins ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe army major in court for raping daughter

30 mins ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa's govt in a fix as ZiG is rejected

31 mins ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe's missing link

32 mins ago | 10 Views

BCC, CBD tenants clash over evictions

32 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa's regime is demonic, says Mzembi

33 mins ago | 17 Views

National Sports Stadium bucket seat installations update

38 mins ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa govt to force motorists to purchase radio licence

39 mins ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa helicopter crash inquiry begins

41 mins ago | 17 Views

Dynamos temporarily set base in Francistown

42 mins ago | 9 Views

Chinese' shops flood Bulawayo CBD

42 mins ago | 22 Views

No democracy in Zimbabwe's opposition

43 mins ago | 10 Views

Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo postponed

44 mins ago | 3 Views

England-born Curran wants to play for Zimbabwe

47 mins ago | 20 Views

Kaindu throws in towel

48 mins ago | 29 Views

Zimbabweans prefer democracy to military rule

50 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabweans arrested in huge abalone bust in Cape Town

51 mins ago | 40 Views

William Ruto visits Germany: German press rebukes his claims about labour contracts.

11 hrs ago | 482 Views

200 benefit from OMZ Women's Roundtable

11 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zim-SA cultural heritages to transform tourism and trade

11 hrs ago | 154 Views

Tragic at Anjin in Mutare, as worker is thrown out of moving truck

12 hrs ago | 858 Views

Union excited over massive job creation in the lithium sector

12 hrs ago | 246 Views

51 train coaches destroyed by fire in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 627 Views

Woman attacks 'husband's mistress'

13 hrs ago | 923 Views

Man promises to bribe rape witness with a tin of baked beans

13 hrs ago | 279 Views

Chitungwiza issues residential stand located in the middle of a road

13 hrs ago | 221 Views

Cold weather expected across southern Zimbabwe this weekend

13 hrs ago | 2361 Views

Bosso trio earns Zimbabwe U-20 National team call-up for COSAFA qualifiers

18 hrs ago | 339 Views

Drying Zambezi river threatens Zimbabwe and Zambia's energy future

18 hrs ago | 587 Views

Trump points finger at Democrats over latest assassination attempt

20 hrs ago | 591 Views

WATCH: Kingdom Blue faces complaints over unpaid dues

22 hrs ago | 882 Views

Zimbabwean diaspora urged to care for parents

24 hrs ago | 795 Views

Munhumutapa Day, a strategic counter to the growing Ndebele nationalism?

24 hrs ago | 1173 Views

'Zimbabwe is the most beautiful place,' says Grand Tour team

24 hrs ago | 651 Views

Zimbabwe gains support for 2027 UN Security Council bid

17 Sep 2024 at 06:53hrs | 641 Views

World Bank says Zimbabwe needs economic stability to advance debt talks

17 Sep 2024 at 06:52hrs | 353 Views

Stepmother failed for killing stepson and staging suicide

17 Sep 2024 at 06:51hrs | 1376 Views

Zimbabwe aims to maximize gold revenue amid global demand surge

17 Sep 2024 at 06:49hrs | 137 Views

3 men in court for trying to steal US$190,000

17 Sep 2024 at 06:48hrs | 641 Views

Chamisa unveils his plan

17 Sep 2024 at 06:46hrs | 4138 Views

Zimbabwe lacks political will, financing to implement SDGs

17 Sep 2024 at 06:44hrs | 174 Views

'Zimbabwe police and Zanu-PF lead in rights violations'

17 Sep 2024 at 06:43hrs | 322 Views

Mbudzi Interchange delays due to Sadc Summit preparations

17 Sep 2024 at 06:41hrs | 353 Views

Warrant issued for Chatunga Mugabe after court absence

17 Sep 2024 at 06:38hrs | 665 Views

Zimbabwe deploys gold mobilisation taskforce

17 Sep 2024 at 06:35hrs | 240 Views