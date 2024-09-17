Lawyers raise alarm over police conduct at court

News / National

by Staff reporter

Human rights lawyers representing jailed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Jameson Timba and 65 party activists have expressed serious concerns regarding the conduct of anti-riot police officers stationed at the Harare Magistrates Court. The legal team claims that the heavy police presence, intended to maintain order, has instead posed a threat to their safety and compromised their ability to perform their duties effectively.Each court appearance has been marked by a substantial police presence, with officers strategically positioned outside the court premises, at the entrance to the court building, and even just outside the courtroom. Webster Jiti, one of the lawyers, criticized the police for their actions, stating that officers frequently obstruct media access to the courtroom and prevent journalists from interviewing lawyers after proceedings."We are being harassed outside the court," Jiti said. "We've been barred from addressing the media outside the court. Everyone has the right to know what's happening in court; where can we address the media?" His sentiments were echoed by Marufu Mandevere, who lamented the intimidating atmosphere now surrounding court visits. "We used to feel free at court, but now we are being treated in an intimidating manner," Mandevere remarked.Jeremiah Bamu also voiced concerns about the media's right to information, noting that police interference has made it difficult for lawyers to provide updates. "Ordinarily, the media come to court to witness proceedings, and as soon as we are done, we should update them. But that's when the police come in and manhandle the lawyers," Bamu said. He further criticized the police for jeopardizing their security and preventing communication with the media, suggesting that this has led to unwanted spectators entering the court premises.Lancelot Mutsokoti, representing the National Prosecuting Authority, assured that the State would engage with police officials to ensure that lawyers are able to work without interference.The court is expected to rule on the bail application for Timba and the other activists this Wednesday. This marks their third attempt to secure bail, citing changed circumstances since their initial requests were denied by both the magistrates and the High Court.Out of the original 78 suspects, 12, including Timba's son Sean, were acquitted at the close of the State's case. The remaining group, who faced charges of disorderly conduct, were acquitted of that charge but have been ordered to answer charges related to unlawful gathering. They are currently on defense trial before Magistrate Collet Ncube.The State alleges that the group held an unsanctioned meeting at Timba's residence and subsequently attacked police officers during their arrest.