BCC, CBD tenants clash over evictions

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) is locked in a heated dispute with tenants at Lyndhurst flats in the central business district (CBD) over efforts to evict them. The residents are resisting the move, accusing the local authority of corruption and unfair treatment.Several tenants, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed the council's original plan was to evict only eight occupants to accommodate council workers. However, the residents allege that the council now intends to evict everyone from the building under unclear circumstances.One of the affected residents, 68-year-old Eileen Bishop, described her ordeal as traumatic. After living in the flat for 44 years, she was forced to vacate in May but is still being billed by the council. Now residing temporarily in Kingsdale, Bishop fears becoming homeless again when her current accommodation ends in December."I was evicted like a dog, and even now, the flat I moved out of remains unoccupied. I suspect something shady is happening. The council told me they are renovating, but I can't shake the feeling that I was unfairly pushed out," said Bishop.She added that her family, including her grandchildren who attend school in town, is now struggling with transportation challenges due to the eviction.Some residents have alleged that those with connections to corrupt officials are being given preferential treatment, while the vulnerable are being left in distress. One source noted, "Their argument was that they needed a few flats for council workers, but now it seems like a grand plan to evict everyone."Ward 1 councillor Josiah Mutangi, known for standing up for residents, condemned the city's actions, particularly pointing out the unfair application of the law."How do you evict a woman with a sick child who can't even move, or another with severe depression? These are the people who need support the most, yet they are being kicked out. The law should be applied fairly, not selectively," said Mutangi.He urged city management to find a solution and provide the affected residents with an alternative.The council has remained tight-lipped on the matter, but sources indicate the evictions may be linked to the accommodation of council employees and other beneficiaries.Residents who have sought legal intervention claim they were met with little success in court, while those still in the flats fear they will be next to face eviction.