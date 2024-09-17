Armed robber jailed 30 years

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 30-YEAR-OLD Chiweshe armed robber was jailed for 30 years by Bindura regional magistrate Amos Mbobo yesterday.Peter Gono of Mungate village in Chiweshe robbed six women and one male of their mobile phone and money.According to prosecutor Edward Katsvairo sometime in May and July Gono pounced on the complaints in Chiweshe and threatened to shoot the victims before robbing them.The police swiftly investigated the cases and apprehended Gono.