ZEGU students robbed

by Simbarashe Sithole
Three students at the Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU) in Bindura were robbed by seven unidentified assailants early on September 10. The victims, Tapiwa Museva (23), Tanyaradzwa Muzivi (22), and a caretaker named Lybert Tapfuma (23), were robbed of their mobile phones, laptops, and other electronic devices.

According to police reports, the robbers stormed a house in Brookdale, Bindura, where the trio was sleeping. The assailants tied the students up with ropes before robbing them.

Some alert students heard the commotion and shouted for help, causing the robbers to flee the scene. The identities of the suspects remain unknown, and police investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha, Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson, confirmed the incident. "I can confirm that the trio was robbed on September 10, and the police are still investigating the matter," he said.



Source - Byo24News

