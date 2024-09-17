RwandAir suspends Harare - Cape Town flights

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabweans have lost one of their few alternative options for flying directly from Harare to Cape Town as RwandAir has announced the suspension of all flights to the South African city. The airline's decision is a blow to travelers looking for direct routes between the two cities, especially given the limited options available.Currently, Airlink, a South African regional airline, offers one of the few remaining direct flights from Harare to Cape Town. The airline also connects Zimbabwe's capital with other major South African cities, including Johannesburg and Durban.With RwandAir pulling out of the Harare-Cape Town route, travelers may face fewer choices and potentially higher fares as demand consolidates around the remaining service providers. The move is also a setback for regional connectivity, as direct flights between Harare and Cape Town are relatively scarce.No specific reasons have been given by RwandAir for the suspension of these flights, but the development comes at a time when airlines across the world are reviewing routes due to economic and operational challenges.