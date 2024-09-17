Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe police hunt one of their own after maid 'raped'

by Staff reporter
A police officer has gone on the run after his wife reported him for raping their 17-year-old housemaid.

Assistant Inspector Farai Mashavira, of Nkata 9 in Bulawayo, allegedly attacked the teenager on September 12.

A report was filed with Tshabalala police two days later after his wife took the alleged victim to file a report.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was at the house alone when Mashavira returned from  work wearing his police uniform at around 1PM.

Mashavira asked the complainant to prepare him food and he went into his bedroom and re-emerged now dressed in civilian clothes, according to an internal police memo of the incident.

The alleged victim was washing dishes in the kitchen when Mashavira approached her from behind and grabbed her around the waist, the complaint says.

"The complainant tried to scream but the accused quickly covered her mouth with his hands. He then dragged the complainant back to the living room where he threw her on the sofa," according to police.

Mashavira allegedly raped the victim without protection before going back to his bedroom where he put on his uniform and left.

At around 5PM on the same day, the teen called her aunt in Mberengwa and recounted her ordeal.

The aunt in turn called Mashavira's wife and advised her of the incident.

Two days later, on September 14, Mashavira's wife led the teenager to Tshabalala Police where they made a report.

Mashavira is being sought by police facing rape charges.

Source - zimlive

