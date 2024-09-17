Zanu-PF MP's son held after pointing gun at soldier

News / National

by Staff reporter

The son of a Zanu-PF MP was arrested on Monday after pointing a gun at an off-duty soldier in a road rage incident in Harare.Diaz Matangira, 30, whose father Remigious Toendepi Matangira is MP for Bindura South, has been charged with pointing a firearm.Matangira was speeding along Lomagundi Road in his father's grey Ford Ranger Raptor at around 11AM when he came upon the soldier's slow moving Toyota Vitz.He blew the horn of his vehicle repeatedly as he made aggressive manoeuvres behind the Vitz.When he finally overtook the Vitz he is accused of pointing the gun which is registered to his father at Arnold Musengi, a soldier from the Special Air Services based at Inkomo Barracks.Musengi pursued Matangira and with the help of other motorists they forced him to stop.Matangira was arrested by Avondale Police and will appear in court soon.