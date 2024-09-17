Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwean blueberries set to reach global markets with Dutch logistics support

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
In a major boost for Zimbabwe's agricultural sector, Dutch ambassador in Harare Margret Verwijk has announced that 6 million kilograms of Zimbabwean blueberries are en route to key international destinations including Amsterdam, Hong Kong, and the Middle East. This significant shipment, which underscores Zimbabwe's growing prominence in the global fruit market, is being facilitated by Dutch logistics firm FX Logistics.

The blueberries, known for their quality and flavor, are expected to make a considerable impact in these diverse markets. Amsterdam, often referred to as the gateway to Europe, will serve as a crucial entry point for the fruit into the European market. Hong Kong and the Middle East represent important growth regions for fresh produce, further expanding the reach of Zimbabwean exports.

FX Logistics, a prominent Dutch company with a robust international network, is providing essential logistical support to ensure the smooth and efficient export of these blueberries. Their expertise in handling and transporting perishable goods is instrumental in maintaining the high quality of the fruit during transit.

Margret Verwijk's announcement highlights a growing trend of collaboration between Zimbabwean farmers and international partners, aiming to enhance the country's export capabilities and market presence. The partnership with FX Logistics exemplifies the positive impact of global cooperation on local agricultural industries.

As Zimbabwe continues to build its reputation as a key exporter of high-quality produce, this development marks a significant step forward in expanding the country's agricultural export footprint and strengthening its economic ties with global markets.

Source - Byo24News

