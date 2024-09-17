Zimbabwe police to impound unregistered vehicles

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean police have issued a stern warning to drivers and owners of unregistered vehicles, stating that such cars will be impounded if found on the country's roads. The crackdown follows concerns that some unregistered vehicles are being used in criminal activities, including armed robberies, while others operate as illegal taxis, frequently violating road safety regulations.National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the development in a statement, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act."It is in the interest of motorists and road safety for all vehicles moving on the country's roads to be fitted with permanent registration plates," Commissioner Nyathi said. "Motorists should take note that vehicles with no permanent registration numbers cannot be licensed or insured."The Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act, Chapter 13:14, mandates that a change of ownership must be registered within two weeks of acquiring a vehicle. Unregistered and unlicensed vehicles, Commissioner Nyathi added, pose a serious risk to lives and property."These vehicles are a risk to lives and property as innocent people who get injured or lose life during mishaps cannot be compensated in terms of the law," he stated.The police have ramped up enforcement of this law, with any vehicle found without registration plates set to be impounded. Commissioner Nyathi also highlighted that imported vehicles with temporary plates would face similar action if not properly registered."The Central Vehicle Registry has assured the police that they have adequate stock of number plates, therefore there is no excuse for motorists not to register vehicles as stipulated by the law," he added.The authorities hope this operation will curb the use of unregistered vehicles for illicit purposes and improve road safety across the country.