Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CCC councillor arrested for extortion

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has arrested Harare Ward 29 councillor, Blessing Duma, on allegations of extortion.

Duma a CCC councillor, who serves as the chairperson of the Harare City Council audit committee, is accused of coercing a senior council official to illegally allocate residential stands.

According to a statement from Zacc spokesperson Simiso Mlevu, Duma allegedly pressured the City Council's housing and community services director, Addmore Nhekairo, to sign allocation letters for two unserviced residential stands in Mabelreign. The stands were reportedly allocated to individuals named Welter Chigwereva and Danai Dzawanda.

Duma is accused of threatening Nhekairo with negative action by the council's audit committee if he refused to sign the allocation letters. The alleged coercion has raised concerns about corruption within the city's land allocation process.

Duma is set to appear at the Harare Magistrates Court tomorrow to face charges related to the incident. Zacc has reiterated its commitment to fighting corruption at all levels of government, urging public officials to adhere to ethical standards in the execution of their duties.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Man kidnaps City Parking officers

11 mins ago | 18 Views

Prophet in Zimbabwe jailed for raping congregate

48 mins ago | 94 Views

Marconati gets two-year jail term in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe police to impound unregistered vehicles

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwean blueberries set to reach global markets with Dutch logistics support

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son held after pointing gun at soldier

3 hrs ago | 629 Views

Zimbabwe police hunt one of their own after maid 'raped'

3 hrs ago | 397 Views

Zimbabwe prisons remain overpopulated

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

RwandAir suspends Harare - Cape Town flights

4 hrs ago | 867 Views

Mnangagwa helicopter raises serious political and security concerns

4 hrs ago | 455 Views

TelOne jumps on Starlink train

4 hrs ago | 462 Views

Mnangagwa welcomes Dzikamai Mavhaire back to Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 415 Views

ZEGU students robbed

7 hrs ago | 547 Views

Fake doctor arrested at Mpilo Central hospital

9 hrs ago | 1307 Views

NetOne Unveils OneBusiness Package: A Streamlined Communication Solution for Businesses of All Sizes

9 hrs ago | 325 Views

Armed robber jailed 30 years

9 hrs ago | 499 Views

Mnangagwa was supposed to be in crashed chopper

11 hrs ago | 1590 Views

Dynamos eye windfall

11 hrs ago | 547 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to divert devolution funds to Gwayi-Shangani Dam

11 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zimbabwe raids borehole owners

11 hrs ago | 11541 Views

Furore over arrests, deportation of Zimbabweans from South Africa

11 hrs ago | 738 Views

Zimbabwe army major in court for raping daughter

11 hrs ago | 777 Views

Mnangagwa's govt in a fix as ZiG is rejected

11 hrs ago | 1967 Views

Zimbabwe's missing link

11 hrs ago | 103 Views

BCC, CBD tenants clash over evictions

11 hrs ago | 202 Views

Mnangagwa's regime is demonic, says Mzembi

11 hrs ago | 411 Views

Lawyers raise alarm over police conduct at court

11 hrs ago | 386 Views

National Sports Stadium bucket seat installations update

11 hrs ago | 631 Views

Mnangagwa govt to force motorists to purchase radio licence

11 hrs ago | 354 Views

Mnangagwa helicopter crash inquiry begins

11 hrs ago | 132 Views

Dynamos temporarily set base in Francistown

11 hrs ago | 95 Views

Chinese' shops flood Bulawayo CBD

11 hrs ago | 391 Views

No democracy in Zimbabwe's opposition

11 hrs ago | 99 Views

Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo postponed

11 hrs ago | 24 Views

England-born Curran wants to play for Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 151 Views

Kaindu throws in towel

11 hrs ago | 380 Views

Zimbabweans prefer democracy to military rule

11 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabweans arrested in huge abalone bust in Cape Town

11 hrs ago | 251 Views

William Ruto visits Germany: German press rebukes his claims about labour contracts.

21 hrs ago | 678 Views

200 benefit from OMZ Women's Roundtable

22 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zim-SA cultural heritages to transform tourism and trade

22 hrs ago | 204 Views

Tragic at Anjin in Mutare, as worker is thrown out of moving truck

22 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Union excited over massive job creation in the lithium sector

22 hrs ago | 299 Views

51 train coaches destroyed by fire in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 725 Views

Woman attacks 'husband's mistress'

24 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Man promises to bribe rape witness with a tin of baked beans

24 hrs ago | 407 Views

Chitungwiza issues residential stand located in the middle of a road

24 hrs ago | 268 Views

Cold weather expected across southern Zimbabwe this weekend

24 hrs ago | 3436 Views

Bosso trio earns Zimbabwe U-20 National team call-up for COSAFA qualifiers

17 Sep 2024 at 14:58hrs | 453 Views