CCC councillor arrested for extortion

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has arrested Harare Ward 29 councillor, Blessing Duma, on allegations of extortion.Duma a CCC councillor, who serves as the chairperson of the Harare City Council audit committee, is accused of coercing a senior council official to illegally allocate residential stands.According to a statement from Zacc spokesperson Simiso Mlevu, Duma allegedly pressured the City Council's housing and community services director, Addmore Nhekairo, to sign allocation letters for two unserviced residential stands in Mabelreign. The stands were reportedly allocated to individuals named Welter Chigwereva and Danai Dzawanda.Duma is accused of threatening Nhekairo with negative action by the council's audit committee if he refused to sign the allocation letters. The alleged coercion has raised concerns about corruption within the city's land allocation process.Duma is set to appear at the Harare Magistrates Court tomorrow to face charges related to the incident. Zacc has reiterated its commitment to fighting corruption at all levels of government, urging public officials to adhere to ethical standards in the execution of their duties.