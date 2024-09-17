Prophet in Zimbabwe jailed for raping congregate

News / National

by Staff reporter

A SUSPECTED fake prophet from Kuwadzana has been sentenced to 17 years in jail for raping a teenage congregate.The convict, Kudzanayi Chivivike (31), had pleaded not guilty before Harare magistrate Loice Mukunyadze.According to the prosecution, on July 10 this year, the teenager visited Chivivike's place of residence to collect some money.Upon arrival, she was invited into the house by Chivivike and she complied.He then proposed love to the girl saying he wanted to marry her, after which he locked the door from inside.Chivivike dragged the teenager to his bedroom, removed her clothes and raped her.The victim reported the matter to his father, and the matter was reported to the police leading to his arrest.