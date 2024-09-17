Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prophet in Zimbabwe jailed for raping congregate

by Staff reporter
55 mins ago | Views
A SUSPECTED fake prophet from Kuwadzana has been sentenced to 17 years in jail for raping a teenage congregate.

The convict, Kudzanayi Chivivike (31), had pleaded not guilty before Harare magistrate Loice Mukunyadze.

According to the prosecution, on July 10 this year, the teenager visited Chivivike's place of residence to collect some money.

Upon arrival, she was invited into the house by Chivivike and she complied.

He then proposed love to the girl saying he wanted to marry her, after which he locked the door from inside.

Chivivike dragged the teenager to his bedroom, removed her clothes and raped her.

The victim reported the matter to his father, and the matter was reported to the police leading to his arrest.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Man kidnaps City Parking officers

17 mins ago | 28 Views

CCC councillor arrested for extortion

57 mins ago | 56 Views

Marconati gets two-year jail term in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe police to impound unregistered vehicles

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwean blueberries set to reach global markets with Dutch logistics support

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son held after pointing gun at soldier

3 hrs ago | 651 Views

Zimbabwe police hunt one of their own after maid 'raped'

3 hrs ago | 403 Views

Zimbabwe prisons remain overpopulated

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

RwandAir suspends Harare - Cape Town flights

4 hrs ago | 891 Views

Mnangagwa helicopter raises serious political and security concerns

4 hrs ago | 470 Views

TelOne jumps on Starlink train

4 hrs ago | 486 Views

Mnangagwa welcomes Dzikamai Mavhaire back to Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 420 Views

ZEGU students robbed

7 hrs ago | 547 Views

Fake doctor arrested at Mpilo Central hospital

9 hrs ago | 1312 Views

NetOne Unveils OneBusiness Package: A Streamlined Communication Solution for Businesses of All Sizes

9 hrs ago | 325 Views

Armed robber jailed 30 years

9 hrs ago | 500 Views

Mnangagwa was supposed to be in crashed chopper

11 hrs ago | 1592 Views

Dynamos eye windfall

11 hrs ago | 550 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to divert devolution funds to Gwayi-Shangani Dam

11 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zimbabwe raids borehole owners

11 hrs ago | 11709 Views

Furore over arrests, deportation of Zimbabweans from South Africa

11 hrs ago | 738 Views

Zimbabwe army major in court for raping daughter

11 hrs ago | 779 Views

Mnangagwa's govt in a fix as ZiG is rejected

11 hrs ago | 1980 Views

Zimbabwe's missing link

11 hrs ago | 103 Views

BCC, CBD tenants clash over evictions

11 hrs ago | 203 Views

Mnangagwa's regime is demonic, says Mzembi

11 hrs ago | 411 Views

Lawyers raise alarm over police conduct at court

11 hrs ago | 388 Views

National Sports Stadium bucket seat installations update

11 hrs ago | 637 Views

Mnangagwa govt to force motorists to purchase radio licence

11 hrs ago | 354 Views

Mnangagwa helicopter crash inquiry begins

11 hrs ago | 132 Views

Dynamos temporarily set base in Francistown

11 hrs ago | 95 Views

Chinese' shops flood Bulawayo CBD

11 hrs ago | 392 Views

No democracy in Zimbabwe's opposition

11 hrs ago | 99 Views

Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo postponed

11 hrs ago | 24 Views

England-born Curran wants to play for Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 151 Views

Kaindu throws in towel

11 hrs ago | 383 Views

Zimbabweans prefer democracy to military rule

11 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zimbabweans arrested in huge abalone bust in Cape Town

11 hrs ago | 251 Views

William Ruto visits Germany: German press rebukes his claims about labour contracts.

21 hrs ago | 681 Views

200 benefit from OMZ Women's Roundtable

22 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zim-SA cultural heritages to transform tourism and trade

22 hrs ago | 204 Views

Tragic at Anjin in Mutare, as worker is thrown out of moving truck

22 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Union excited over massive job creation in the lithium sector

22 hrs ago | 299 Views

51 train coaches destroyed by fire in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 725 Views

Woman attacks 'husband's mistress'

24 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Man promises to bribe rape witness with a tin of baked beans

24 hrs ago | 408 Views

Chitungwiza issues residential stand located in the middle of a road

24 hrs ago | 268 Views

Cold weather expected across southern Zimbabwe this weekend

24 hrs ago | 3453 Views

Bosso trio earns Zimbabwe U-20 National team call-up for COSAFA qualifiers

17 Sep 2024 at 14:58hrs | 453 Views