Man kidnaps City Parking officers

by Staff reporter
9 secs ago | Views
A 23-year-old Harare motorist, Gift Nyadzawo, appeared in court on Tuesday facing charges of kidnapping two City Parking officers and inciting public violence. He was remanded in custody by magistrate Patricia Kamwanda, with a bail ruling set for Wednesday.

Prosecutor Zebediah Bofu told the court that Nyadzawo was arrested on September 12 after parking in a prohibited area. He was instructed to drive to the Harare City Council's Central Stores. However, instead of complying, Nyadzawo allegedly diverted his route towards Mbare, where he incited a group of touts and vendors to assault the City Parking officers.

In a separate case, a commuter omnibus driver, Kelvin Mhasi (26), appeared before the same court charged with culpable homicide. Prosecutor Bofu explained that on the same day, September 12, Mhasi negligently drove a Toyota Hiace along Fife Avenue in central Harare, hitting a pedestrian. The victim sustained serious injuries and later died at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Both Nyadzawo and Mhasi remain in custody as the court considers bail rulings on Wednesday, with the State opposing Mhasi's bail due to the seriousness of the charges.

Source - newsday

