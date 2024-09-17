ZANU PF MP pesters teenager for sex

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole/Gideon Madzikatidze

Mudzi West lawmaker Knowledge Kaitano was dragged to Kotwa magistrates courts on Wednesday after he allegedly caressed a lower sixth student after paying for her fees.Kaitano pleaded guilty to the charge and was remanded out of custody to September 27.The state alleged sometime during the year 2023, the complainant, was doing form 4 whilst she was staying at Kaitano Primary School in Mudzi and she came to know the accused person.After completing form 4, the complainant stayed at home due to financial challenges and in June 2024, the accused person approached her where he informed her about his willingness to pay her school fees resulting in the complainant being enrolled at Kotwa High School for an advanced level (form 5) as fulfillment to previous promise.On the date unknown, but during the month of July 2024, the accused person started to propose love to the complainant but she refused.The following month of August 2024, at around 22:00 hours and at Kotwa location Mudzi, the accused person phoned the complainant and asked her to come to the gate where they met. The complainant entered into the accused person's car and the accused person started caressing the complainant's thighs without her consent insisting that he loved the accused person.During the same month (August), the accused person proceeded to the complainant’s village at around 19:00hours and asked her to come and take a cellphone to use for school work.The complainant entered the accused person's car and upon entry, he hugged and kiss her without consent. The accused person gave the complainant a Samsung cellphone and went away.Sometime during the month of September 2024, the complainant was identified and interviewed by a case management officer from Shamwari Yemwanasikana foundation and that is when she disclosed the matter to her.On the 12th of September 2024, the complainant filed a police report.