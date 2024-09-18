Latest News Editor's Choice


US ambassador to Zimbabwe condemns Trump second assassination attempt

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
United States Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Pamela Tremont, has strongly condemned the second assassination attempt on Republican Party presidential candidate, Donald Trump, emphasizing that political violence should never be tolerated.

The latest attempt occurred on Sunday while Mr. Trump was playing golf in Palm Beach, Florida, marking the second incident in just two months. The first attempt happened during a rally in Pennsylvania, where the former president narrowly escaped harm.

On Sunday, Secret Service agents quickly apprehended 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, who was caught targeting Mr. Trump. The security team swiftly evacuated the Republican candidate from the scene, avoiding another tragedy during the high-stakes election season in the United States.

Speaking after a visit to the HIV Laboratory at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo yesterday, Ambassador Tremont addressed the attempt on Trump's life, condemning political violence both in the U.S. and globally.

"As I discussed with President Mnangagwa after the first assassination attempt, we condemn political violence anywhere and anytime it occurs, whether it is in the United States or Zimbabwe, regardless of who the candidate is. President Biden has condemned the attempts on his opponent's life and has called for more funding for the Secret Service to ensure former President Trump's candidature is safer than it has been so far," said Ambassador Tremont.

This was her first visit to Bulawayo since assuming her post as Ambassador to Zimbabwe three months ago.

In July, President Mnangagwa also denounced the assassination attempt on the former U.S. president, calling it an act of cowardice. The Zimbabwean leader sent a letter of solidarity to President Biden, expressing support for the American people.

The first attempt on Mr. Trump's life in Pennsylvania led to the resignation of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, following concerns over a security lapse that allowed a 20-year-old to come dangerously close to attacking the former president.

As the U.S. election draws closer, the safety of Mr. Trump has become a matter of national concern, with heightened security measures being put in place to safeguard the former president amidst rising political tensions.

Source - The Herald

