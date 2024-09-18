'Mnangagwa to be guided by Sadc decisions'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice President Kembo Mohadi has affirmed that President Mnangagwa, in his role as Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), will be guided by the resolutions of the 44th SADC Summit in determining the necessary actions for the region. Speaking at the official opening of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) 12th Annual Conference of Speakers of African National and Regional Parliaments yesterday, VP Mohadi, representing President Mnangagwa, outlined Zimbabwe's responsibilities in its new leadership role within SADC.As SADC Chairperson, President Mnangagwa will focus on completing regional programmes initiated by immediate past Chairperson, President Joao Lourenco of Angola, while also identifying priority areas for development in Southern Africa."The SADC Summit emerged with firm resolutions to consolidate cooperation and sustainable development in the region to significantly improve the lives and livelihoods of people," said VP Mohadi. He highlighted one of the key decisions, the transformation of the SADC Parliamentary Forum into the SADC Parliament, which will provide a legislative framework for regional programmes and projects.The creation of the SADC Parliament, Mohadi added, will complement the work of regional bodies like the PAP and enhance their oversight roles, ensuring more robust governance across the region.The 12th Annual Conference focused on the African Union's 2024 theme, "Educate an African fit for the 21st century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality and relevant learning in Africa." VP Mohadi emphasized that Africa's education systems need significant reform, grounded in research, innovation, science, and technology, to fully develop the continent."Our collective desire for the 'Africa We Want' can come to fruition with the sustained and focused involvement of this august House, the Pan-African Parliament," he said.He further stressed the need for the empowerment of women and youth through inclusive policies, noting that they form a dynamic force for Africa's development. The exploitation of natural resources, Mohadi said, should yield maximum returns to benefit the continent's populations.VP Mohadi reiterated the vision of Africa's founding fathers, who endorsed the Pan-African Parliament as a vehicle to promote the full participation of people in Africa's integration and development. He called on PAP members to defend the shared values enshrined in the Charter of the African Union and engage in regional consultations to strengthen cooperation across the continent's five AU-defined regions.Mohadi also encouraged debate on the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which he said would transform Africa's economic landscape and enhance trade among African nations."May you, the leaders of our parliaments, provide the guidance to eradicate poverty and initiate such policies as to spur the development of our countries in a comprehensive manner. Our people deserve that and much more," he stated.VP Mohadi concluded by emphasizing the need for strategic interventions to address Africa's political and economic challenges, urging the continent to seize global opportunities in trade, industrialisation, and development. He expressed confidence in Africa's potential to lead on the world stage, encouraging PAP members to transform discussions into actions that will shape the future of the continent.