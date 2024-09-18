Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mnangagwa to be guided by Sadc decisions'

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Vice President Kembo Mohadi has affirmed that President Mnangagwa, in his role as Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), will be guided by the resolutions of the 44th SADC Summit in determining the necessary actions for the region. Speaking at the official opening of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) 12th Annual Conference of Speakers of African National and Regional Parliaments yesterday, VP Mohadi, representing President Mnangagwa, outlined Zimbabwe's responsibilities in its new leadership role within SADC.

As SADC Chairperson, President Mnangagwa will focus on completing regional programmes initiated by immediate past Chairperson, President Joao Lourenco of Angola, while also identifying priority areas for development in Southern Africa.

"The SADC Summit emerged with firm resolutions to consolidate cooperation and sustainable development in the region to significantly improve the lives and livelihoods of people," said VP Mohadi. He highlighted one of the key decisions, the transformation of the SADC Parliamentary Forum into the SADC Parliament, which will provide a legislative framework for regional programmes and projects.

The creation of the SADC Parliament, Mohadi added, will complement the work of regional bodies like the PAP and enhance their oversight roles, ensuring more robust governance across the region.

The 12th Annual Conference focused on the African Union's 2024 theme, "Educate an African fit for the 21st century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality and relevant learning in Africa." VP Mohadi emphasized that Africa's education systems need significant reform, grounded in research, innovation, science, and technology, to fully develop the continent.

"Our collective desire for the 'Africa We Want' can come to fruition with the sustained and focused involvement of this august House, the Pan-African Parliament," he said.

He further stressed the need for the empowerment of women and youth through inclusive policies, noting that they form a dynamic force for Africa's development. The exploitation of natural resources, Mohadi said, should yield maximum returns to benefit the continent's populations.

VP Mohadi reiterated the vision of Africa's founding fathers, who endorsed the Pan-African Parliament as a vehicle to promote the full participation of people in Africa's integration and development. He called on PAP members to defend the shared values enshrined in the Charter of the African Union and engage in regional consultations to strengthen cooperation across the continent's five AU-defined regions.

Mohadi also encouraged debate on the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which he said would transform Africa's economic landscape and enhance trade among African nations.

"May you, the leaders of our parliaments, provide the guidance to eradicate poverty and initiate such policies as to spur the development of our countries in a comprehensive manner. Our people deserve that and much more," he stated.

VP Mohadi concluded by emphasizing the need for strategic interventions to address Africa's political and economic challenges, urging the continent to seize global opportunities in trade, industrialisation, and development. He expressed confidence in Africa's potential to lead on the world stage, encouraging PAP members to transform discussions into actions that will shape the future of the continent.


Source - The Herald

Must Read

Sex with persons under 18 outlawed in Zimbabwe

38 mins ago | 126 Views

Ruling deferred for Dr Gono's suspected fraudsters

43 mins ago | 40 Views

WATCH: South Africa general work Visa step by step application

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

Time to revisit the laws of radio and television licencing in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

South Africa intensifies crackdown on foreigners

3 hrs ago | 458 Views

Homegrown Heroes: Why the Opposition must prioritize local talent over ZANU-PF defectors

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Kombi loses brakes hits tree, injures 11

3 hrs ago | 369 Views

Cop's wife issues death threats to husband's 'girlfriend'

3 hrs ago | 478 Views

Ex-Eskom CEO challenges settlement related to his graft case

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Arrest warrant issued for Gideon Gono

4 hrs ago | 1142 Views

The Zimbabwe Grand Tour can now be yours - for US$21 000 per person

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

Harare pumping capacity down to 25%

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Tshabangu seeks full control amid CCC leadership fight

4 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mnangagwa wife's programme disrupts learning

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

Bulawayo city fathers urged to fix drainage system before rainy season

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

NRZ fire likely sparked by discarded cigarette stub

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Ntabazinduna poised to become a smart city

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

Magwegwe High School students injured after classroom ceiling collapse

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

US$816 000 for chemicals vanishes as Harare runs dry

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

US ambassador to Zimbabwe condemns Trump second assassination attempt

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

ZANU PF MP pesters teenager for sex

12 hrs ago | 1992 Views

TelOne Zimbabwe takes unconventional leap, partners with Starlink

15 hrs ago | 719 Views

SA man caged for life for murdering 6 Zimbabwean sex workers in Joburg

16 hrs ago | 1231 Views

The politics of water in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 811 Views

Mpilo Hospital’s lab gains international certification

16 hrs ago | 280 Views

Man kidnaps City Parking officers

16 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Prophet in Zimbabwe jailed for raping congregate

17 hrs ago | 1061 Views

CCC councillor arrested for extortion

17 hrs ago | 383 Views

Marconati gets two-year jail term in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 490 Views

Zimbabwe police to impound unregistered vehicles

17 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zimbabwean blueberries set to reach global markets with Dutch logistics support

17 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son held after pointing gun at soldier

19 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Zimbabwe police hunt one of their own after maid 'raped'

19 hrs ago | 761 Views

Zimbabwe prisons remain overpopulated

20 hrs ago | 127 Views

RwandAir suspends Harare - Cape Town flights

20 hrs ago | 4729 Views

Mnangagwa helicopter raises serious political and security concerns

20 hrs ago | 933 Views

TelOne jumps on Starlink train

20 hrs ago | 1819 Views

Mnangagwa welcomes Dzikamai Mavhaire back to Zanu-PF

20 hrs ago | 921 Views

ZEGU students robbed

23 hrs ago | 730 Views

Fake doctor arrested at Mpilo Central hospital

18 Sep 2024 at 10:17hrs | 1729 Views

NetOne Unveils OneBusiness Package: A Streamlined Communication Solution for Businesses of All Sizes

18 Sep 2024 at 10:15hrs | 382 Views

Armed robber jailed 30 years

18 Sep 2024 at 10:10hrs | 549 Views

Mnangagwa was supposed to be in crashed chopper

18 Sep 2024 at 08:34hrs | 1841 Views

Dynamos eye windfall

18 Sep 2024 at 08:34hrs | 726 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to divert devolution funds to Gwayi-Shangani Dam

18 Sep 2024 at 08:33hrs | 360 Views

Zimbabwe raids borehole owners

18 Sep 2024 at 08:32hrs | 29205 Views

Furore over arrests, deportation of Zimbabweans from South Africa

18 Sep 2024 at 08:32hrs | 900 Views

Zimbabwe army major in court for raping daughter

18 Sep 2024 at 08:31hrs | 881 Views

Mnangagwa's govt in a fix as ZiG is rejected

18 Sep 2024 at 08:30hrs | 3340 Views