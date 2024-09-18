Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Magwegwe High School students injured after classroom ceiling collapse

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Several 'A' Level learners at Magwegwe High School in Bulawayo suffered injuries last Friday when a classroom ceiling collapsed during a lesson. The injured students were rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital, where they were treated and later discharged.

Mr. Taungana Ndoro, the Director of Communications and Advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, confirmed the incident. While school authorities acted quickly to secure medical care for the students, some parents have expressed concerns about the lack of financial support for their children's medication.

One parent, whose child was among the 12 injured, said that although the school swiftly arranged medical treatment, there has been no assistance with purchasing medication for those who were discharged.

"My son was one of the five students whose injuries were more serious, and I had to buy pain medication for him after he was discharged. The students sustained bruises when the ceiling collapsed, and some had to be pulled out of the rubble by learners in the next classroom," said the concerned parent.

The parent added that despite a meeting on Tuesday between the headmaster and the School Development Committee (SDC), there was no mention of assistance for medication costs.

Magwegwe High School headmaster Mr. William Ncube declined to comment on the matter, referring all inquiries to Provincial Education Director (PED) Mr. Bernard Mazambane, who was unavailable for comment due to ongoing meetings.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of school infrastructure and the need for urgent repairs to prevent further accidents. Parents are calling for immediate action to ensure that such incidents do not happen again.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Pravin Gordhan to be cremated today?

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Sex with persons under 18 outlawed in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 257 Views

Ruling deferred for Dr Gono's suspected fraudsters

1 hr ago | 76 Views

WATCH: South Africa general work Visa step by step application

3 hrs ago | 284 Views

Time to revisit the laws of radio and television licencing in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

South Africa intensifies crackdown on foreigners

3 hrs ago | 556 Views

Homegrown Heroes: Why the Opposition must prioritize local talent over ZANU-PF defectors

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Kombi loses brakes hits tree, injures 11

4 hrs ago | 436 Views

Cop's wife issues death threats to husband's 'girlfriend'

4 hrs ago | 529 Views

Ex-Eskom CEO challenges settlement related to his graft case

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Arrest warrant issued for Gideon Gono

4 hrs ago | 1243 Views

The Zimbabwe Grand Tour can now be yours - for US$21 000 per person

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

Harare pumping capacity down to 25%

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Tshabangu seeks full control amid CCC leadership fight

4 hrs ago | 426 Views

Mnangagwa wife's programme disrupts learning

4 hrs ago | 256 Views

Bulawayo city fathers urged to fix drainage system before rainy season

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

NRZ fire likely sparked by discarded cigarette stub

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Ntabazinduna poised to become a smart city

5 hrs ago | 162 Views

'Mnangagwa to be guided by Sadc decisions'

5 hrs ago | 215 Views

US$816 000 for chemicals vanishes as Harare runs dry

5 hrs ago | 237 Views

US ambassador to Zimbabwe condemns Trump second assassination attempt

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

ZANU PF MP pesters teenager for sex

13 hrs ago | 2033 Views

TelOne Zimbabwe takes unconventional leap, partners with Starlink

16 hrs ago | 725 Views

SA man caged for life for murdering 6 Zimbabwean sex workers in Joburg

16 hrs ago | 1244 Views

The politics of water in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 819 Views

Mpilo Hospital’s lab gains international certification

16 hrs ago | 284 Views

Man kidnaps City Parking officers

17 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Prophet in Zimbabwe jailed for raping congregate

17 hrs ago | 1071 Views

CCC councillor arrested for extortion

17 hrs ago | 388 Views

Marconati gets two-year jail term in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 500 Views

Zimbabwe police to impound unregistered vehicles

18 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zimbabwean blueberries set to reach global markets with Dutch logistics support

18 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son held after pointing gun at soldier

20 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Zimbabwe police hunt one of their own after maid 'raped'

20 hrs ago | 765 Views

Zimbabwe prisons remain overpopulated

20 hrs ago | 127 Views

RwandAir suspends Harare - Cape Town flights

20 hrs ago | 4820 Views

Mnangagwa helicopter raises serious political and security concerns

20 hrs ago | 945 Views

TelOne jumps on Starlink train

20 hrs ago | 1840 Views

Mnangagwa welcomes Dzikamai Mavhaire back to Zanu-PF

21 hrs ago | 941 Views

ZEGU students robbed

24 hrs ago | 732 Views

Fake doctor arrested at Mpilo Central hospital

18 Sep 2024 at 10:17hrs | 1741 Views

NetOne Unveils OneBusiness Package: A Streamlined Communication Solution for Businesses of All Sizes

18 Sep 2024 at 10:15hrs | 383 Views

Armed robber jailed 30 years

18 Sep 2024 at 10:10hrs | 552 Views

Mnangagwa was supposed to be in crashed chopper

18 Sep 2024 at 08:34hrs | 1844 Views

Dynamos eye windfall

18 Sep 2024 at 08:34hrs | 739 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to divert devolution funds to Gwayi-Shangani Dam

18 Sep 2024 at 08:33hrs | 363 Views

Zimbabwe raids borehole owners

18 Sep 2024 at 08:32hrs | 29804 Views

Furore over arrests, deportation of Zimbabweans from South Africa

18 Sep 2024 at 08:32hrs | 903 Views

Zimbabwe army major in court for raping daughter

18 Sep 2024 at 08:31hrs | 886 Views