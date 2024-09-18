Latest News Editor's Choice


Ntabazinduna poised to become a smart city

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Umguza Rural District Council (RDC) is transforming the Ntabazinduna area into a smart city, with the industrial corridor along the Ntabazinduna Road turn-off from the Bulawayo-Harare Road already showing progress. This development is part of the Zimbabwe National Human Settlement Plan (ZNHSP) and aligns with Vision 2030 and President Mnangagwa's directive for local authorities to develop masterplans that improve service delivery.

Smart cities, which use advanced information and communication technologies (ICTs) and sustainable practices, are designed to enhance urban living by improving operational efficiency, public services, and overall quality of life. Ntabazinduna's transformation is expected to follow these global trends.

During the commissioning of the newly resurfaced 2km Ntabazinduna Road, which was officiated by Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Engineer Benjamin Kabikira (on behalf of Minister Daniel Garwe), Umguza RDC Engineer Queen Masocha highlighted the progress being made. She announced that 2,000 residential stands have been pegged, which will boost revenue inflows for the council.

"Ntabazinduna is set to become a smart city, and this project is included in the newly approved masterplan for Umguza District. The industrial corridor is already taking shape, and with 2,000 residential stands pegged, the project will significantly contribute to the district's development," said Engineer Masocha.

In addition to the residential and industrial developments, the district is improving its road network to facilitate easier business operations and accessibility, crucial elements of smart city infrastructure. The local authority oversees 740km of roads out of the district's total network of 1,200km. For 2024, the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP2) targets 370km of roadworks, focusing on maintenance grading, gravelling, and drainage construction.

Engineer Masocha also highlighted the district's ongoing infrastructural projects in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1). These projects cover critical areas such as water and sanitation, health, education, infrastructure, and the digital economy, including automation of council systems and the adoption of GIS technology.

Umguza RDC's smart city project follows a similar initiative announced by Bubi RDC for Nkenyane, located about 23km from Bulawayo. Both projects aim to address housing shortages and land scarcity while promoting sustainable urbanization. Umguza's smart city will be developed on 1,300 hectares of land secured through a joint venture with local farm owners, addressing the district's growing housing demand, with nearly 2,000 people currently on the waiting list.


Source - The Chronicle

