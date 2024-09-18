Bulawayo city fathers urged to fix drainage system before rainy season

News / National

by Staff reporter

Residents of Bulawayo's suburbs have expressed growing concerns over the state of the city's drainage system, urging the Bulawayo City Council to address the issue before the onset of the 2024-2025 rainy season. The calls for action were voiced during a recent Ward 25 meeting, with residents of Nketa 9 particularly highlighting the drainage problems at a local school.One resident, speaking at the meeting, detailed the challenges faced by children at Mgiqika Primary School during the rainy season. "My greatest plea for the area of Nketa is the road that leads to Mgiqika Primary School. During past rainy seasons, I noticed that children struggled to enter the school premises due to water blocking the entrance," the resident said. "We need a tarred road at the school and at the entrance of the clinic."In response, Ward 25 councillor Aleck Ndlovu acknowledged the problem and pledged to consult with the relevant city departments to explore possible solutions. However, he cautioned that tarring the road might be difficult due to financial constraints. "Maybe there may be a need for drainage, but as for the road being tarred, it may be challenging given the current financial limitations," Ndlovu said.Bulawayo Residents Association chairperson Winos Dube emphasized that the issue of clogged drains has been a long-standing concern for the city's residents. "This is a very urgent issue that must be looked at. The question now is: What is the council doing to fix the ever-clogged drains?" he said, stressing the importance of taking action before the rainy season leads to property damage from flash floods.Dube also called for the inclusion of the drainage issue in the ongoing budget consultation meetings, even though these discussions are focused on the next year's budget.Bulawayo has historically been prone to flash floods during the rainy season, largely due to its inadequate drainage systems. The city's central business district, along with suburbs such as Sizinda, Tshabalala, and other western areas, are particularly vulnerable to flooding.Residents are hoping for swift action to avoid a repeat of the damage caused by poor drainage in previous years.