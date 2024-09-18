Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo city fathers urged to fix drainage system before rainy season

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Residents of Bulawayo's suburbs have expressed growing concerns over the state of the city's drainage system, urging the Bulawayo City Council to address the issue before the onset of the 2024-2025 rainy season. The calls for action were voiced during a recent Ward 25 meeting, with residents of Nketa 9 particularly highlighting the drainage problems at a local school.

One resident, speaking at the meeting, detailed the challenges faced by children at Mgiqika Primary School during the rainy season. "My greatest plea for the area of Nketa is the road that leads to Mgiqika Primary School. During past rainy seasons, I noticed that children struggled to enter the school premises due to water blocking the entrance," the resident said. "We need a tarred road at the school and at the entrance of the clinic."

In response, Ward 25 councillor Aleck Ndlovu acknowledged the problem and pledged to consult with the relevant city departments to explore possible solutions. However, he cautioned that tarring the road might be difficult due to financial constraints. "Maybe there may be a need for drainage, but as for the road being tarred, it may be challenging given the current financial limitations," Ndlovu said.

Bulawayo Residents Association chairperson Winos Dube emphasized that the issue of clogged drains has been a long-standing concern for the city's residents. "This is a very urgent issue that must be looked at. The question now is: What is the council doing to fix the ever-clogged drains?" he said, stressing the importance of taking action before the rainy season leads to property damage from flash floods.

Dube also called for the inclusion of the drainage issue in the ongoing budget consultation meetings, even though these discussions are focused on the next year's budget.

Bulawayo has historically been prone to flash floods during the rainy season, largely due to its inadequate drainage systems. The city's central business district, along with suburbs such as Sizinda, Tshabalala, and other western areas, are particularly vulnerable to flooding.

Residents are hoping for swift action to avoid a repeat of the damage caused by poor drainage in previous years.



Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Sex with persons under 18 outlawed in Zimbabwe

58 mins ago | 217 Views

Ruling deferred for Dr Gono's suspected fraudsters

1 hr ago | 63 Views

WATCH: South Africa general work Visa step by step application

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

Time to revisit the laws of radio and television licencing in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 327 Views

South Africa intensifies crackdown on foreigners

3 hrs ago | 522 Views

Homegrown Heroes: Why the Opposition must prioritize local talent over ZANU-PF defectors

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Kombi loses brakes hits tree, injures 11

4 hrs ago | 421 Views

Cop's wife issues death threats to husband's 'girlfriend'

4 hrs ago | 518 Views

Ex-Eskom CEO challenges settlement related to his graft case

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

Arrest warrant issued for Gideon Gono

4 hrs ago | 1220 Views

The Zimbabwe Grand Tour can now be yours - for US$21 000 per person

4 hrs ago | 228 Views

Harare pumping capacity down to 25%

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Tshabangu seeks full control amid CCC leadership fight

4 hrs ago | 415 Views

Mnangagwa wife's programme disrupts learning

4 hrs ago | 252 Views

NRZ fire likely sparked by discarded cigarette stub

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Ntabazinduna poised to become a smart city

4 hrs ago | 159 Views

Magwegwe High School students injured after classroom ceiling collapse

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

'Mnangagwa to be guided by Sadc decisions'

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

US$816 000 for chemicals vanishes as Harare runs dry

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

US ambassador to Zimbabwe condemns Trump second assassination attempt

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

ZANU PF MP pesters teenager for sex

13 hrs ago | 2023 Views

TelOne Zimbabwe takes unconventional leap, partners with Starlink

15 hrs ago | 723 Views

SA man caged for life for murdering 6 Zimbabwean sex workers in Joburg

16 hrs ago | 1240 Views

The politics of water in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 816 Views

Mpilo Hospital’s lab gains international certification

16 hrs ago | 283 Views

Man kidnaps City Parking officers

17 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Prophet in Zimbabwe jailed for raping congregate

17 hrs ago | 1070 Views

CCC councillor arrested for extortion

17 hrs ago | 386 Views

Marconati gets two-year jail term in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 497 Views

Zimbabwe police to impound unregistered vehicles

18 hrs ago | 283 Views

Zimbabwean blueberries set to reach global markets with Dutch logistics support

18 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son held after pointing gun at soldier

20 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Zimbabwe police hunt one of their own after maid 'raped'

20 hrs ago | 764 Views

Zimbabwe prisons remain overpopulated

20 hrs ago | 127 Views

RwandAir suspends Harare - Cape Town flights

20 hrs ago | 4791 Views

Mnangagwa helicopter raises serious political and security concerns

20 hrs ago | 941 Views

TelOne jumps on Starlink train

20 hrs ago | 1833 Views

Mnangagwa welcomes Dzikamai Mavhaire back to Zanu-PF

20 hrs ago | 933 Views

ZEGU students robbed

24 hrs ago | 731 Views

Fake doctor arrested at Mpilo Central hospital

18 Sep 2024 at 10:17hrs | 1735 Views

NetOne Unveils OneBusiness Package: A Streamlined Communication Solution for Businesses of All Sizes

18 Sep 2024 at 10:15hrs | 383 Views

Armed robber jailed 30 years

18 Sep 2024 at 10:10hrs | 550 Views

Mnangagwa was supposed to be in crashed chopper

18 Sep 2024 at 08:34hrs | 1842 Views

Dynamos eye windfall

18 Sep 2024 at 08:34hrs | 736 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to divert devolution funds to Gwayi-Shangani Dam

18 Sep 2024 at 08:33hrs | 362 Views

Zimbabwe raids borehole owners

18 Sep 2024 at 08:32hrs | 29622 Views

Furore over arrests, deportation of Zimbabweans from South Africa

18 Sep 2024 at 08:32hrs | 901 Views

Zimbabwe army major in court for raping daughter

18 Sep 2024 at 08:31hrs | 885 Views

Mnangagwa's govt in a fix as ZiG is rejected

18 Sep 2024 at 08:30hrs | 3390 Views