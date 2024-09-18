Mnangagwa wife's programme disrupts learning

News / National

by Staff reporter

Business came to a halt at schools across Chikomba District in Mashonaland East province yesterday as both teachers and learners were ordered to attend an event hosted by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa. The event, held at Hokonya Primary School, was part of Mnangagwa's feeding programme for Early Childhood Development (ECD) to Grade 4 pupils.Ironically, despite the feeding programme, school authorities instructed students to bring their own food to stave off hunger before the First Lady's meals were served. Pupils were required to arrive as early as 6 am and wait for Mnangagwa's arrival, and they were bussed from various schools across the district to attend the event.A communiqué revealed the strict instructions given to schools: "Pupils are required to be at school by 6 am. We are going to Hokonya to meet our mother, Mai Mnangagwa. Each child should bring a plate and 500ml of water. They must also carry food so that they will not be starved by the time the First Lady's food is served."Learners were directed to wear tracksuits, while prefects were instructed to be in their regular school uniforms. In another communiqué, school authorities outlined which primary schools were expected to attend, naming institutions such as Nhidza, Masunda, Mutemachani, Mudonzvo, and several others. Buses were provided to transport the pupils, with all students instructed to be in full school uniform and to bring plates for the meal.The disruption of learning sparked frustration among parents and guardians, some of whom voiced their concerns over the educational interruption. "What is the benefit of disrupting learning for a single meal when the pupils do not even know what they will have for dinner?" a parent posted in a school WhatsApp group."There is a need for a concrete long-term solution to avail food for all children in the face of this drought," added another parent, highlighting the larger issue of food insecurity in the region.The government recently rolled out a school-feeding programme at the start of the third term in response to the ongoing drought that has left millions facing starvation. However, yesterday's event has sparked a debate on whether such disruptions serve the long-term educational and nutritional needs of students.The First Lady's feeding programme aims to provide meals to children, but concerns remain regarding its impact on school schedules and whether it offers a sustainable solution for food scarcity.