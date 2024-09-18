Tshabangu seeks full control amid CCC leadership fight

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is facing a deepening internal crisis as self-imposed interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu maneuvers to wrest full control of the party from its founding leaders. Tshabangu, who dramatically declared himself interim secretary-general, is now engaged in a power struggle with the old guard, threatening to destabilize Zimbabwe's main opposition party.Tshabangu's rise came at the expense of Nelson Chamisa, the CCC's founding leader, who was reportedly forced to step down in January this year due to internal frustrations. Chamisa had launched the party in January 2022 following a split from the MDC Alliance.In an effort to maintain stability, the CCC named Welshman Ncube, Tendai Biti, and Lynette Karenyi-Kore as rotating acting presidents in April this year, reverting to party structures last used in 2019. However, Tshabangu, backed by legal advice, is now pushing to take full control of the party and bypass the acting presidents. His move has sparked fierce resistance within the CCC.Tensions have escalated further after Tshabangu allegedly received US$1.6 million from the Treasury under the Political Parties (Finance) Act, a development that has added to the infighting. The CCC's official spokesperson, Willias Madzimure, dismissed Tshabangu's claim to leadership and reassured members that the party remains united."We reject the delusional and self-serving legal opinions from individuals outside our party structures. These opinions do not and never have constituted our leadership or its authority," Madzimure said. "The CCC is united and focused on the challenges ahead, and we will continue to work diligently for the interests of our constituents."However, Tshabangu's spokesperson, Khaliphani Phugeni, defended the interim secretary-general's stance, stating that the legal advice was clear and supported Tshabangu's mandate to lead the party towards the next congress."According to the legal opinion, he [Tshabangu] is the only one with a valid mandate to organise the party towards the next congress," Phugeni said.The internal rift has led to a broader debate on the constitutional crisis within the CCC. Former party spokesperson Nqobizitha Mlilo acknowledged that the party is grappling with issues of legitimacy, particularly after failing to hold its congress within the required five-year timeframe."We are sitting with a potential constitutional crisis, which says that the party has failed to hold its congress as mandatorily required by the party constitution," Mlilo explained.Adding to the turbulence, reports have surfaced of high-profile CCC members contemplating joining the ruling Zanu-PF party due to growing dissatisfaction with the opposition's internal divisions and perceived lack of direction. This disillusionment culminated yesterday when former Gutu Central legislator Oliver Chirume (CCC) defected to Zanu-PF, following a meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House.Chirume expressed his admiration for the ruling party, saying, "I was convinced by Lovemore Matuke [Zanu-PF security secretary] to join Zanu-PF so that we all work for the development of the country."As CCC's internal crisis deepens, the party faces mounting pressure to resolve its leadership battle and restore stability ahead of future political contests.