Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

The Zimbabwe Grand Tour can now be yours - for US$21 000 per person

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
You can now experience a recreation of the Grand Tour: One for the Road route across Zimbabwe – minus Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond – if you have about US$21 000 (per person) to spare.

After five seasons, the "last ever Grand Tour adventure" premiered on Amazon Prime last week.

Against advice, says Amazon, the team once behind the Top Gear TV show, headed to Zimbabwe for a "stunning road trip through beautiful and sometimes challenging landscapes".

Now, Mavros Safaris, a Zimbabwean tourism company, which was the official logistics partner for the episode, is offering places for teams of up to four to drive across the country for 20 weeks, at a price of a little under US$21 000.

In a statement on the company's website, Mavros said its version of Grand Tour, "will traverse rugged terrain, encounter abundant wildlife, and be captivated by tales shared around the campfire".

"From remote glamping sites deep in the wilderness to luxurious boats cruising serene waters and opulent safari lodges, every twist of the road unveils a new chapter of exploration."

The four drivers on the tour will have two professional guides on two off-road vehicles, with radios, satellite phones and mobile coverage.

Like any good TV production, there's emergency medical evacuation available too.

Zimbabwe in the spotlight

The Grand Tour episode was a rare bit of positive publicity for a country more commonly associated with internecine political fighting, human rights violations, and a failing economy.

Wellington Guta, a Zimbabwean expatriate based in the United Kingdom, watched the show at his local bar – and for once missed home.

"I kept telling people about the different places the trio drove past… I realised that, damn, I missed home. At that moment, I was a proud Zimbabwean," he said.

For Guta, the route is all familiar, having worked in the telecoms sector as an engineer servicing mobile network boosters.

In 2007, with Robert Mugabe in charge, Top Gear, aired on BBC2, was prevented from filming in Zimbabwe because the BBC was banned.

The show instead did a Botswana Special Edition, which aired on 4 November 2007.

Clarkson spoke glowingly of Zimbabwe.

"Zimbabwe is a place where every view changes completely, one moment you could be in a setting that resembles Sri Lanka, and the next, you feel like you've been transported to Ireland," he said.

In a post on X, the UK's ambassador to Zimbabwe, Peter Vowles, said everyone was impressed by the "incredible footage of this wonderful country."

Two faces of one country

The Grand Tour started in Honde Valley, Manicaland province, which shares a border with Mozambique.

It is the country's most mountainous region, but where Zimbabwean tea, coffee, pineapples, lychees, avocados and macadamia nuts thrive.

In that region, Nestle's Nespresso arm buys nearly all of Zimbabwe's top-end coffee crops from small farmers.

For Brian Mushererwa, a Manicaland local, the region is a tourist destination on its own that should be promoted.

"This is the most beautiful part of Zimbabwe. I don't understand why there are no direct flights here for people to easily access the region. The coffee plantations are a pure beauty, and the sunrise and the weather, which reminded Clarkson of Scotland, are just amazing," he said.

Clarkson enjoyed the drive from Honde Valley, but then the crew went further and the roads became a nightmare.

"My profound thanks to the people and government of Zimbabwe for helping to make a very special Grand Tour special, very special. We absolutely adored everything about your country. Apart from the potholes, maybe," he posted after they ended filming last year.

Since then, the potholes have become even worse, particularly on the Bulawayo to Victoria Falls road, which leads to Zimbabwe's prime tourist destination.

Last week, for the umpteenth time, Zimbabwe's deputy minister of tourism, Tongani Mnangagwa, said the government was going to rehabilitate the road.

A tourism operator, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Grand Tour exposed the country's contrasts.

"There's no one story about Zimbabwe. We were shown the good roads in the eastern parts of the country and the bad infrastructure in the west.

"In most cases, it's always ruling party propaganda on the left and, on the right, eternal doomsayers. But the truth is somewhere in the middle," he said.

In 2022, the tourism sector contributed 4.25% of the country's GDP and 1.56% of total employment.

Figures from the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, show that, in 2022, more than a million tourists visited Zimbabwe as the country rebounded from the Covid-19 setback.

About 66% of visitors came from Africa, the bulk from South Africa, 10% came from the Americas, 17% from Europe, and 5% from Asia.

Source - News24

Must Read

Sex with persons under 18 outlawed in Zimbabwe

38 mins ago | 126 Views

Ruling deferred for Dr Gono's suspected fraudsters

43 mins ago | 40 Views

WATCH: South Africa general work Visa step by step application

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

Time to revisit the laws of radio and television licencing in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

South Africa intensifies crackdown on foreigners

3 hrs ago | 458 Views

Homegrown Heroes: Why the Opposition must prioritize local talent over ZANU-PF defectors

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Kombi loses brakes hits tree, injures 11

3 hrs ago | 369 Views

Cop's wife issues death threats to husband's 'girlfriend'

3 hrs ago | 478 Views

Ex-Eskom CEO challenges settlement related to his graft case

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Arrest warrant issued for Gideon Gono

4 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Harare pumping capacity down to 25%

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Tshabangu seeks full control amid CCC leadership fight

4 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mnangagwa wife's programme disrupts learning

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

Bulawayo city fathers urged to fix drainage system before rainy season

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

NRZ fire likely sparked by discarded cigarette stub

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Ntabazinduna poised to become a smart city

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

Magwegwe High School students injured after classroom ceiling collapse

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

'Mnangagwa to be guided by Sadc decisions'

4 hrs ago | 190 Views

US$816 000 for chemicals vanishes as Harare runs dry

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

US ambassador to Zimbabwe condemns Trump second assassination attempt

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

ZANU PF MP pesters teenager for sex

12 hrs ago | 1992 Views

TelOne Zimbabwe takes unconventional leap, partners with Starlink

15 hrs ago | 719 Views

SA man caged for life for murdering 6 Zimbabwean sex workers in Joburg

16 hrs ago | 1231 Views

The politics of water in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 811 Views

Mpilo Hospital’s lab gains international certification

16 hrs ago | 280 Views

Man kidnaps City Parking officers

16 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Prophet in Zimbabwe jailed for raping congregate

17 hrs ago | 1061 Views

CCC councillor arrested for extortion

17 hrs ago | 383 Views

Marconati gets two-year jail term in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 490 Views

Zimbabwe police to impound unregistered vehicles

17 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zimbabwean blueberries set to reach global markets with Dutch logistics support

17 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son held after pointing gun at soldier

19 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Zimbabwe police hunt one of their own after maid 'raped'

19 hrs ago | 761 Views

Zimbabwe prisons remain overpopulated

20 hrs ago | 127 Views

RwandAir suspends Harare - Cape Town flights

20 hrs ago | 4729 Views

Mnangagwa helicopter raises serious political and security concerns

20 hrs ago | 933 Views

TelOne jumps on Starlink train

20 hrs ago | 1819 Views

Mnangagwa welcomes Dzikamai Mavhaire back to Zanu-PF

20 hrs ago | 921 Views

ZEGU students robbed

23 hrs ago | 730 Views

Fake doctor arrested at Mpilo Central hospital

18 Sep 2024 at 10:17hrs | 1729 Views

NetOne Unveils OneBusiness Package: A Streamlined Communication Solution for Businesses of All Sizes

18 Sep 2024 at 10:15hrs | 382 Views

Armed robber jailed 30 years

18 Sep 2024 at 10:10hrs | 549 Views

Mnangagwa was supposed to be in crashed chopper

18 Sep 2024 at 08:34hrs | 1841 Views

Dynamos eye windfall

18 Sep 2024 at 08:34hrs | 726 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to divert devolution funds to Gwayi-Shangani Dam

18 Sep 2024 at 08:33hrs | 360 Views

Zimbabwe raids borehole owners

18 Sep 2024 at 08:32hrs | 29203 Views

Furore over arrests, deportation of Zimbabweans from South Africa

18 Sep 2024 at 08:32hrs | 900 Views

Zimbabwe army major in court for raping daughter

18 Sep 2024 at 08:31hrs | 881 Views

Mnangagwa's govt in a fix as ZiG is rejected

18 Sep 2024 at 08:30hrs | 3340 Views