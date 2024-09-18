Arrest warrant issued for Gideon Gono

News / National

by Staff reporter

An arrest warrant has been issued for former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor Gideon Gono after he failed to appear at the Harare Magistrates Courts on Monday regarding a fraud case linked to the ownership of Valley Lodge.The case, which dates back to 2017, involves Gono's allegations against local business owners Beverly Aisha Makoni and Clark Makoni. Gono claims the couple fraudulently changed the directorship of Valley Lodge, which he asserts remains under his ownership. The proceedings began last week, with Gono expected to appear in court to provide testimony; however, he did not show up, prompting the issuance of the warrant.The delay in the case has been attributed to an incomplete docket that the prosecution has been waiting on since last year, according to prosecutor Sithembiso Moyo. Gono's absence from court raised eyebrows, particularly as the case has garnered significant public interest.The Makonis are currently facing charges of illegal ownership of Valley Lodge. In their defense, they claim that Gono is targeting them due to their business dealings and alleged connections to influential political figures. Their defense statement asserts that the allegations against them are "malicious, frivolous, and vexatious," suggesting that law enforcement agencies are colluding with Gono to facilitate their arrest without substantial evidence.Gono's representative, George Mashonganyika, received the warrant on Gono's behalf but has not provided further details regarding the former governor's absence or future plans for addressing the charges.The unfolding legal battle highlights the complexities of ownership disputes in Zimbabwe's business landscape, particularly when intertwined with political influences. As the situation develops, both the prosecution and defense will likely face scrutiny regarding their next steps in this high-profile case.