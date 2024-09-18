Cop's wife issues death threats to husband's 'girlfriend'

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Zeria, Toky's alleged girlfriend: "I am living in fear"

Memory, the wife of a police officer based in Guruve, Charles "Tocky" Matiza, has allegedly threatened to kill her husband's girlfriend, giving her only six days to live.The threats were reportedly made through an audio message sent by Memory, who resides in Mvurwi, to a woman identified only as Zeria.In the audio, Memory expressed her anger over the affair, saying, "Zeria, I am giving you six days to live. How can you take my husband? I have money, and bewitching you only requires money. I will deal with you."When contacted for comment, Memory confirmed the threats, stating she was prepared to carry them out. "Yes, it's true, I sent her the audio. You can tell her that I will bewitch her. What hurts me most is that, after taking my husband, she continues coming to my house and giving me plastic smiles," she said.Memory went on to express her frustration further, saying, "I could understand if a woman from Harare or Guruve took my husband, but not someone I know. You should let her know that traditional healers are on the rise in Harare, and people are experiencing strange things, like maggots coming out of their bodies. If she keeps dating my husband, she will surely die."In response to these threats, Zeria admitted that she now fears for her life. "She threatened to kill me, so I am living in fear. If anything happens to me, the world should know that it was caused by Memory," Zeria said.When approached for comment, Officer Matiza threatened this journalist, saying, "Stay out of my life. Find another way to make money. I will assault you if you keep bothering me."