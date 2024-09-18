Kombi loses brakes hits tree, injures 11

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole





Scores of people flock at Mvurwi Hospital to watch the helicopter airlifting an accident victim

A Harare-bound Toyota Hiace allegedly lost brakes and hit a tree at the 52-kilometer peg along Mazowe-Centenary road yesterday.Eleven people were injured one of them seriously injured.The seriously injured was airlifted by an ambulance helicopter from Mvurwi Hospital to Parirenyatwa group of hospitals.According to police the driver Charlse Nyamharadzi (33) failed to negotiate a curve after the kombi's brakes failed and he hit a tree.