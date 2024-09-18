Latest News Editor's Choice


South Africa intensifies crackdown on foreigners

Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
South Africa is ramping up efforts to tackle illegal immigration with a renewed crackdown on undocumented immigrants, implementing a series of measures that include roadblocks, house searches, restaurant raids, and random checks on individuals.

The Department of Home Affairs reports that it deports between 15,000 to 20,000 illegal immigrants annually, a costly exercise that has sparked significant debate within the country. This latest campaign is part of the government's broader strategy to enforce immigration laws, targeting workplaces, residential areas, and public spaces to identify and deport undocumented migrants.

Concerns among South Africans have risen over national border security, competition for jobs, and rising crime rates, with many blaming immigrants for issues such as drug trafficking and human trafficking. Public sentiment has increasingly viewed immigrants as scapegoats for high crime rates, unemployment, and social cohesion challenges.

The crackdown has ignited discussions around its implications for human rights, with critics arguing that the measures may be fueled by xenophobic and afrophobic sentiments. While some citizens believe these actions are essential for maintaining national security and law and order, others fear that they may exacerbate tensions between South Africans and foreign nationals.

Estimates of the number of undocumented migrants in South Africa vary significantly, with some sources suggesting there could be as many as five million, including at least one million from Zimbabwe alone. The Department of Home Affairs has reiterated its commitment to enforcing immigration laws and ensuring compliance among foreign nationals.

Despite the government's stance, the effectiveness and humanity of these measures are contentious issues, raising questions about the balance between national security and the treatment of vulnerable populations. As the crackdown continues, the country grapples with the complexities of immigration policy and public perception in a rapidly changing socio-economic landscape.

