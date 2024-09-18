WATCH: South Africa general work Visa step by step application

News / National

by Staff reporter

Prominent civil society activist Nicholas Ngqabutho Mabhena, chairperson of the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa, has provided insights into obtaining a general work visa, a crucial pathway for foreign nationals looking to work and reside legally in South Africa. This guidance comes in the wake of a comprehensive campaign by the South African government to identify and deport undocumented immigrants.The general work visa allows foreign nationals to be employed by a specific employer in any position that, theoretically, cannot be filled by a South African citizen or permanent resident. This process is particularly relevant as millions of Zimbabweans seek work opportunities in South Africa, driven by ongoing political instability, economic collapse, and social decay at home.To qualify for a general work visa, the employer must demonstrate that they have exhausted all avenues in searching for suitably qualified local candidates. Unlike other work visas, the general work visa mandates that employers provide proof of their efforts to hire South African citizens or permanent residents for the vacant position.Mabhena emphasizes that general work permits are valid for the duration of the employment contract. However, it is crucial for holders of these permits to submit satisfactory proof of continued employment within six months of issuance and annually thereafter. Failure to do so could result in the lapse of the visa.Applications for a general work visa must be made at the embassy or consulate in the applicant’s home country, although renewals can be processed within South Africa.The backdrop of mass deportations of undocumented immigrants has heightened the urgency for legal pathways to employment, underscoring the significant role that legal migration plays for Zimbabweans and others seeking a better life in South Africa. Mabhena's insights aim to equip aspiring applicants with the necessary knowledge to navigate this challenging landscape amidst the complexities of immigration policies and public sentiment.