Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ruling deferred for Dr Gono's suspected fraudsters

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
Harare regional magistrate Mr. Stanford Mambanje has postponed his ruling in the fraud case involving Clark Clever Makoni and Beverly Aisha Ndonda Makoni, who are accused of illicitly transferring property belonging to former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Dr. Gideon Gono into their names. 
The trial is set to resume tomorrow, when Mr. Mambanje will decide whether the State can introduce a deed of settlement allegedly signed by the parties involved.
The couple stands accused of prejudicing Dr. Gono's company, Galwex Investments, to the tune of ZWL137,736,500 through unauthorized withdrawals.

During the proceedings, prosecutor Ms. Heather Muwokoto called upon the first witness, Mr. George Mashonganyika, the special projects executive at Galwex Investments. He testified that the Makonis were initially appointed to manage Valley Lodge, a property owned by Galwex, but they corruptly altered its directorship and unlawfully withdrew funds from the company's bank account in 2017.

Mashonganyika revealed that a routine check in October 2023 uncovered that the accused had fraudulently changed the directorship of Valley Lodge without the knowledge or approval of Galwex, subsequently appointing themselves as signatories. He also noted that while the Makonis were only supposed to receive commissions for their management role, they began receiving salaries directly from Valley Lodge's funds.

At one point, the Makonis attempted to negotiate with Galwex to return the lodge's directorship to its rightful owners and proposed a compensation package of US$50,000 through a deed of settlement.

However, Ms. Muwokoto's application to submit a certified copy of this deed was met with resistance from the defense lawyer, Mr. Admire Rubaya, who argued that the document could be prejudicial to his clients.

The court awaits Mr. Mambanje's ruling, which will determine the next steps in this high-profile case involving significant allegations of fraud and mismanagement.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Sex with persons under 18 outlawed in Zimbabwe

26 mins ago | 68 Views

WATCH: South Africa general work Visa step by step application

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Time to revisit the laws of radio and television licencing in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

South Africa intensifies crackdown on foreigners

3 hrs ago | 420 Views

Homegrown Heroes: Why the Opposition must prioritize local talent over ZANU-PF defectors

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Kombi loses brakes hits tree, injures 11

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Cop's wife issues death threats to husband's 'girlfriend'

3 hrs ago | 457 Views

Ex-Eskom CEO challenges settlement related to his graft case

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

Arrest warrant issued for Gideon Gono

4 hrs ago | 1101 Views

The Zimbabwe Grand Tour can now be yours - for US$21 000 per person

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Harare pumping capacity down to 25%

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

Tshabangu seeks full control amid CCC leadership fight

4 hrs ago | 371 Views

Mnangagwa wife's programme disrupts learning

4 hrs ago | 225 Views

Bulawayo city fathers urged to fix drainage system before rainy season

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

NRZ fire likely sparked by discarded cigarette stub

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Ntabazinduna poised to become a smart city

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

Magwegwe High School students injured after classroom ceiling collapse

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

'Mnangagwa to be guided by Sadc decisions'

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

US$816 000 for chemicals vanishes as Harare runs dry

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

US ambassador to Zimbabwe condemns Trump second assassination attempt

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

ZANU PF MP pesters teenager for sex

12 hrs ago | 1980 Views

TelOne Zimbabwe takes unconventional leap, partners with Starlink

15 hrs ago | 718 Views

SA man caged for life for murdering 6 Zimbabwean sex workers in Joburg

15 hrs ago | 1226 Views

The politics of water in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 806 Views

Mpilo Hospital’s lab gains international certification

16 hrs ago | 279 Views

Man kidnaps City Parking officers

16 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Prophet in Zimbabwe jailed for raping congregate

17 hrs ago | 1058 Views

CCC councillor arrested for extortion

17 hrs ago | 378 Views

Marconati gets two-year jail term in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 487 Views

Zimbabwe police to impound unregistered vehicles

17 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zimbabwean blueberries set to reach global markets with Dutch logistics support

17 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son held after pointing gun at soldier

19 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Zimbabwe police hunt one of their own after maid 'raped'

19 hrs ago | 757 Views

Zimbabwe prisons remain overpopulated

20 hrs ago | 126 Views

RwandAir suspends Harare - Cape Town flights

20 hrs ago | 4691 Views

Mnangagwa helicopter raises serious political and security concerns

20 hrs ago | 927 Views

TelOne jumps on Starlink train

20 hrs ago | 1811 Views

Mnangagwa welcomes Dzikamai Mavhaire back to Zanu-PF

20 hrs ago | 913 Views

ZEGU students robbed

23 hrs ago | 729 Views

Fake doctor arrested at Mpilo Central hospital

18 Sep 2024 at 10:17hrs | 1727 Views

NetOne Unveils OneBusiness Package: A Streamlined Communication Solution for Businesses of All Sizes

18 Sep 2024 at 10:15hrs | 382 Views

Armed robber jailed 30 years

18 Sep 2024 at 10:10hrs | 548 Views

Mnangagwa was supposed to be in crashed chopper

18 Sep 2024 at 08:34hrs | 1838 Views

Dynamos eye windfall

18 Sep 2024 at 08:34hrs | 722 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to divert devolution funds to Gwayi-Shangani Dam

18 Sep 2024 at 08:33hrs | 357 Views

Zimbabwe raids borehole owners

18 Sep 2024 at 08:32hrs | 28984 Views

Furore over arrests, deportation of Zimbabweans from South Africa

18 Sep 2024 at 08:32hrs | 895 Views

Zimbabwe army major in court for raping daughter

18 Sep 2024 at 08:31hrs | 879 Views

Mnangagwa's govt in a fix as ZiG is rejected

18 Sep 2024 at 08:30hrs | 3319 Views