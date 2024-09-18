Sex with persons under 18 outlawed in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially signed the Criminal Laws Amendment (Protection of Children and Young Persons) Act, 2024, making sexual relations with individuals below the age of 18 a criminal offense.The new law, which was passed by Parliament in July, aims to enhance the protection of children and young people from sexual exploitation and abuse.The announcement was made by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr. Martin Rushwaya, under General Notice 1441A of 2024 in an Extraordinary Government Gazette issued on Tuesday.This legislative change comes in response to growing concerns about the rising incidents of child abuse and exploitation in the country. The Act aims to provide stronger legal frameworks to prosecute offenders and deter potential abusers.The implementation of the law is expected to strengthen efforts in safeguarding the rights and well-being of minors, reflecting the government's commitment to protecting vulnerable populations in society.