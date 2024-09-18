Latest News Editor's Choice


Pravin Gordhan to be cremated today?

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
Late former minister Pravin Gordhan will be cremated in Durban on Thursday.

Gordhan died on September 13, at the age of 75, following a period of illness.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a Special Official Funeral, Category 2 which will take place at the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC) on Thursday.

The Presidency said the funeral would encompass ceremonial elements performed by the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Gordhan served as minister of finance from 2009 until 2014 and again from 2015 until 2017.

He also served as minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs from 2014 until 2015, and as minister of public enterprises from February 2018 until his March 2024 announcement of planned retirement.

Gordhan was appointed as commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) in 1999, after a period as deputy commissioner.

The National Flag was flown at half-mast from Saturday morning, until the evening of the funeral.

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal are expected to host a memorial service for Gordhan on Wednesday.

ANC provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo said the the memorial service will take place at the Kendra Hall from 5pm and will be attended by ANC rank and file, alliance partners, deployees of the ANC across all spheres of government, progressive forces, diplomats, captains of industry diplomats, community leaders, and members of the public at large.

Source - iol

