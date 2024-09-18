Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe army warns public against bogus recruitment agents

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has raised alarms over the increasing number of fraudulent recruitment schemes being run by bogus agents, who are preying on unsuspecting members of the public. These criminals pose as legitimate ZNA recruitment officers and demand payment from prospective candidates, promising them jobs in the army in return.

The ZNA said these con artists have been using various methods to deceive people, including fake social media advertisements, recruitment notices, and false medical examination requests. Despite repeated warnings from the ZNA in both print and electronic media, many individuals continue to fall victim to these scams, losing their money to the fraudsters.

In a statement, the ZNA reiterated that its recruitment process is entirely free and that it does not charge any fees for recruitment or training. Furthermore, all medical examinations required during recruitment are conducted by ZNA staff, with no payments involved. The army emphasized that it does not use third-party agents for recruitment and called on the public to remain vigilant.

The ZNA encouraged individuals approached by people claiming to be recruitment agents to verify their legitimacy with the nearest ZNA camp. "To avoid falling victim to these scams, the public must always confirm the authenticity of any recruitment advertisement or agent through the official ZNA channels," the army advised. They also urged people not to entertain any requests for payment or personal financial information.

The ZNA emphasized that all official recruitment drives are advertised through mainstream media outlets. Prospective candidates are required to submit written applications, and selections are made at designated military camps across the country’s provinces.

The army reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Zimbabwe and stated that it will take strict action against individuals found perpetuating these fraudulent schemes. The public is urged to report any suspicious activity to the nearest Army Camp or Zimbabwe Republic Police Station.

For further clarification, the ZNA has provided contact numbers for its Recruitment Office and Public Relations Directorate, along with Military Police hotlines, so members of the public can verify information and report suspicious activities.



Source - Byo24News

