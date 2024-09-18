Latest News Editor's Choice


Woman sentenced to community service for assault

by Staff reporter
A 37-year-old woman from Bulawayo's Entumbane suburb, Priscilla Dlakama, has been sentenced to 315 hours of community service after being convicted of assaulting her neighbor, Mrs. Tendai Mushure. The sentence was handed down by West Commonage Magistrate Ms. Sibonginkosi Mnkandla, who found Dlakama guilty of assault, though the charge of attempted murder was dismissed.

The incident took place on March 30, when Dlakama and Mushure got into a physical altercation following a disagreement over how the complainant had reprimanded Dlakama's children. Feeling that Mushure had overstepped, Dlakama confronted her, accompanied by her sister, Abbie Dlakama. The court heard that Dlakama insulted Mushure and threatened her, saying she "smelled blood" and intended to kill her.

According to the prosecution, the confrontation escalated when Dlakama forcefully advanced towards Mushure at her home, leading to a fight. During the altercation, Mushure sustained a head injury, initially reported as a knife wound. However, the court determined that the injury was caused by Mushure falling onto stones after being pushed by Dlakama, as the accused had claimed in her defense.

Magistrate Mnkandla sentenced Dlakama to 12 months in prison, with three months suspended on condition of good behavior. The remaining nine months were suspended on the condition that Dlakama completes 315 hours of community service.

This case highlights the importance of resolving conflicts peacefully, especially among neighbors, and serves as a reminder of the legal consequences of resorting to violence.

Source - the chronicle

