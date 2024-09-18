Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Rank marshals charged with attempted murder

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Two rank marshals, Saul Ncube (34) and Thembani Ncube (23), appeared before Magistrate Ms. Sibonginkosi Mnkandla at the Western Commonage Court on Wednesday, facing charges of attempted murder. The two men are accused of violently assaulting Andrew Sibanda (39) during an altercation over loading bays at Nkulumane Complex Rank in Bulawayo on July 7.

According to the prosecution, led by Ms. Christine Manyika, the accused allegedly struck Sibanda in the face with a chair and stabbed him with an Okapi knife, inflicting serious injuries to his right hand and stomach. The attack is believed to have been intended to cause Sibanda's death.

Ms. Manyika emphasized the severity of the injuries, arguing that the force used and the nature of the weapons indicated a clear intention to kill or, at the very least, a reckless disregard for Sibanda's life.

The incident occurred around 11:00 AM, following a dispute over the allocation of loading bays, a common point of contention among marshals at the busy rank. The trial is ongoing, with further proceedings expected to shed more light on the events that led to the violent confrontation.

The accused remain in custody as the court continues to hear the case.

Source - the chronicle

Must Read

First lady cooking gobbles BCC US$20 000

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Mafia Tactics? Chinese family hounded by convicted Italian mafia boss as deportation mystery deepens

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Woman sentenced to community service for assault

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe business couple claims state persecution in US$137m fraud trial

4 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zimbabwe army warns public against bogus recruitment agents

6 hrs ago | 229 Views

Man in court for attempted murder of police officer over bar closure

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

Pravin Gordhan to be cremated today?

8 hrs ago | 558 Views

Sex with persons under 18 outlawed in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Ruling deferred for Dr Gono's suspected fraudsters

9 hrs ago | 343 Views

WATCH: South Africa general work Visa step by step application

11 hrs ago | 821 Views

Time to revisit the laws of radio and television licencing in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 726 Views

South Africa intensifies crackdown on foreigners

11 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Homegrown Heroes: Why the Opposition must prioritize local talent over ZANU-PF defectors

11 hrs ago | 290 Views

Kombi loses brakes hits tree, injures 11

12 hrs ago | 692 Views

Cop's wife issues death threats to husband's 'girlfriend'

12 hrs ago | 928 Views

Ex-Eskom CEO challenges settlement related to his graft case

12 hrs ago | 261 Views

Arrest warrant issued for Gideon Gono

12 hrs ago | 2531 Views

The Zimbabwe Grand Tour can now be yours - for US$21 000 per person

12 hrs ago | 428 Views

Harare pumping capacity down to 25%

12 hrs ago | 167 Views

Tshabangu seeks full control amid CCC leadership fight

12 hrs ago | 747 Views

Mnangagwa wife's programme disrupts learning

12 hrs ago | 724 Views

Bulawayo city fathers urged to fix drainage system before rainy season

12 hrs ago | 109 Views

NRZ fire likely sparked by discarded cigarette stub

13 hrs ago | 144 Views

Ntabazinduna poised to become a smart city

13 hrs ago | 379 Views

Magwegwe High School students injured after classroom ceiling collapse

13 hrs ago | 245 Views

'Mnangagwa to be guided by Sadc decisions'

13 hrs ago | 342 Views

US$816 000 for chemicals vanishes as Harare runs dry

13 hrs ago | 1134 Views

US ambassador to Zimbabwe condemns Trump second assassination attempt

13 hrs ago | 110 Views

ZANU PF MP pesters teenager for sex

21 hrs ago | 2450 Views

TelOne Zimbabwe takes unconventional leap, partners with Starlink

24 hrs ago | 787 Views

SA man caged for life for murdering 6 Zimbabwean sex workers in Joburg

18 Sep 2024 at 19:53hrs | 1363 Views

The politics of water in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

18 Sep 2024 at 19:46hrs | 920 Views

Mpilo Hospital’s lab gains international certification

18 Sep 2024 at 19:35hrs | 317 Views

Man kidnaps City Parking officers

18 Sep 2024 at 19:11hrs | 1199 Views

Prophet in Zimbabwe jailed for raping congregate

18 Sep 2024 at 18:34hrs | 1140 Views

CCC councillor arrested for extortion

18 Sep 2024 at 18:31hrs | 414 Views

Marconati gets two-year jail term in Zimbabwe

18 Sep 2024 at 18:20hrs | 559 Views

Zimbabwe police to impound unregistered vehicles

18 Sep 2024 at 18:18hrs | 306 Views

Zimbabwean blueberries set to reach global markets with Dutch logistics support

18 Sep 2024 at 18:10hrs | 402 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son held after pointing gun at soldier

18 Sep 2024 at 16:13hrs | 1598 Views

Zimbabwe police hunt one of their own after maid 'raped'

18 Sep 2024 at 16:12hrs | 853 Views

Zimbabwe prisons remain overpopulated

18 Sep 2024 at 15:47hrs | 130 Views

RwandAir suspends Harare - Cape Town flights

18 Sep 2024 at 15:43hrs | 5969 Views

Mnangagwa helicopter raises serious political and security concerns

18 Sep 2024 at 15:37hrs | 1058 Views

TelOne jumps on Starlink train

18 Sep 2024 at 15:33hrs | 2227 Views

Mnangagwa welcomes Dzikamai Mavhaire back to Zanu-PF

18 Sep 2024 at 15:29hrs | 1112 Views

ZEGU students robbed

18 Sep 2024 at 12:13hrs | 774 Views

Fake doctor arrested at Mpilo Central hospital

18 Sep 2024 at 10:17hrs | 1821 Views

NetOne Unveils OneBusiness Package: A Streamlined Communication Solution for Businesses of All Sizes

18 Sep 2024 at 10:15hrs | 407 Views