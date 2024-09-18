Rank marshals charged with attempted murder

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two rank marshals, Saul Ncube (34) and Thembani Ncube (23), appeared before Magistrate Ms. Sibonginkosi Mnkandla at the Western Commonage Court on Wednesday, facing charges of attempted murder. The two men are accused of violently assaulting Andrew Sibanda (39) during an altercation over loading bays at Nkulumane Complex Rank in Bulawayo on July 7.According to the prosecution, led by Ms. Christine Manyika, the accused allegedly struck Sibanda in the face with a chair and stabbed him with an Okapi knife, inflicting serious injuries to his right hand and stomach. The attack is believed to have been intended to cause Sibanda's death.Ms. Manyika emphasized the severity of the injuries, arguing that the force used and the nature of the weapons indicated a clear intention to kill or, at the very least, a reckless disregard for Sibanda's life.The incident occurred around 11:00 AM, following a dispute over the allocation of loading bays, a common point of contention among marshals at the busy rank. The trial is ongoing, with further proceedings expected to shed more light on the events that led to the violent confrontation.The accused remain in custody as the court continues to hear the case.